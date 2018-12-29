Log in
The Way to Happiness Brings the Community Together for a Safe, Holiday Celebration

12/29/2018 | 07:53pm CET

CLEARWATER, Fla, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22nd, with Christmas wreaths beautifully hung on the windows, cookies, a scavenger hunt, and other Christmas goodies and activities, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held their 1st Annual Holiday Celebration at their downtown Clearwater headquarters.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay
The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held its First Annual Holiday Celebration in its downtown Clearwater headquarters


The center’s doors were wide open to the young and old alike to enjoy activities, such as: a photo booth to capture the holiday spirit; decorating Santa’s stockings; making jingle bell necklaces; and writing letters to Santa. 

The Way to Happiness Center Manager, Ms. Yulia Igina said, “With disrespect at an all-time high in today’s world and crime above the national average here in Florida, providing our youth with a safe environment where they can have fun is so important. That is why we held this celebration.”

Guests also went on a scavenger hunt for free raffle tickets, taking them on an educational trail through the seven humanitarian outreach centers on Fort Harrison Avenue sponsored by the Church of Scientology. They learned about their human rights, the harmful effects of drugs, the importance of helping those in need, and more at the centers.

At the end of the event, children left with their hands full of toys and gifts won at the raffle. One young boy left with a giant 5-foot teddy bear which was at least 3 times larger than he was and with a grin from ear to ear.

“We thank the Church of Scientology for their tremendous support,” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. “Without their help, it would not be possible for us to host events such as these where we can bring the community together in a safe and fun environment.”

The Way to Happiness center is open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call us at (727) 467-6961

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay opened their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on July 11th, 2015.

For more information contact:  
Tanja Cranton
The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay
727-467-6961
info.fl@twth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7abefce1-0603-4d0e-831b-1e0ff448cbd1


© GlobeNewswire 2018
