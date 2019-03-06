Log in
The Way to Happiness Volunteers Reach Out to Neighbors, Urging Them to Safeguard and Improve the Environment

03/06/2019 | 08:17pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Way to Happiness is asking residents near the Pinellas Trail in Clearwater to join them for the March 30th Pinellas Trail clean-up. The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay, an organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, has been supporting beatification and litter control efforts in Clearwater.  Within the past eight months, some 200 TWTH volunteers have collected 800 lbs. of trash from scenic Pinellas Trail, Clearwater Beach, and several Clearwater neighborhoods in an effort to protect the environment, wildlife, and plants.

The Way to Happiness Help Keep Neighborhoods Clean
Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, an organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, find joy in helping to clean and improve their community


“As the world urbanizes and environmental issues increase and devastate the lives, health, and livelihoods of our families, friends and neighbors, action has to be taken to protect the environment, and that starts right here in our own back yard,” said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

According to Keep America Beautiful, $11.5 billion are spent every year to clean up litter in the USA. Also annually, some 9 billion tons of litter end up in the ocean.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay follows precepts from The Way to Happiness book, written by Mr. L Ron Hubbard, in which he wrote, “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet.  He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

To join the volunteer cleanup-up team and contact The Way to Happiness center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 or call: (727) 467 6961.  The center is open daily from 10am – 10pm

The Way to Happiness

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard in 1980, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

For more information contact:  
Tanja Cranton
The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay
727-467-6961
tanja@twth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df46ace-9e84-4581-a4d8-9162ddd8308e


© GlobeNewswire 2019
