The We Company FY 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

WeWork Companies Inc. (the “Company”), as issuer of its 7.875% Senior
Notes due 2025 (the “Senior Notes”), will hold a conference call on
Monday, March 25, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time for the benefit of
certain qualified participants in order to discuss the Company’s
financial results for the fiscal year 2018.
Current holders and beneficial owners of the Senior Notes, bona fide
prospective purchasers of the Senior Notes who are qualified
institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act
of 1933) or non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the
Securities Act of 1933), securities analysts, and market-making
financial institutions may gain access to the call information for the
conference call by registering on the Company’s secure website at investors.wework.com.
Additional information about the call (including dial-in number) will be
provided on the secure website.
Parties requesting access to the Company’s secure website will be
required to provide certain representations and warranties confirming
their status as holders or beneficial owners of the Senior Notes,
qualified institutional buyers of the Senior Notes, or securities
analysts or market makers and that the information provided on the
Company’s secure website will be treated as confidential.
