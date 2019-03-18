Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The We Company FY 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

WeWork Companies Inc. (the “Company”), as issuer of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Senior Notes”), will hold a conference call on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time for the benefit of certain qualified participants in order to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year 2018.

Current holders and beneficial owners of the Senior Notes, bona fide prospective purchasers of the Senior Notes who are qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933) or non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933), securities analysts, and market-making financial institutions may gain access to the call information for the conference call by registering on the Company’s secure website at investors.wework.com. Additional information about the call (including dial-in number) will be provided on the secure website.

Parties requesting access to the Company’s secure website will be required to provide certain representations and warranties confirming their status as holders or beneficial owners of the Senior Notes, qualified institutional buyers of the Senior Notes, or securities analysts or market makers and that the information provided on the Company’s secure website will be treated as confidential.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18pSOUNDHOUND INC. : Unveils Hybrid Voice AI and Natural Language Understanding System for Cars at NVIDIA GTC 2019
BU
08:15pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Dates of Directors' Meeting 2018 Results Announcement on 29 March 2019
PU
08:11pHYDUKE ENERGY SERVICES : Delays Filing of its Annual Audited Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF and Has Applied for a Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
08:10pAMS : and Wise Road Capital Advance Further Development for Environmental, Flow and Pressure Sensors Through Creation of a Joint Venture
BU
08:10pAPPLE : Netflix says it will not join Apple TV service
RE
08:09pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody in the U.S.
PR
08:08pBANCO SANTANDER : Brexit hits ability of UK fintech to lure top talent - report
RE
08:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Conagra Brands, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
08:05pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
PU
08:03pNVIDIA : Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Devices
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
3Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon, Microsoft Tighten Grip on Enterprise Tech
5U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.