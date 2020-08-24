Log in
The Wealth Alliance Celebrates One Year Anniversary with $1 Billion in Assets

08/24/2020 | 11:27am EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wealth Alliance, a registered advisory firm with offices in Melville, NY and Boca Raton, FL, is pleased to celebrate its one year anniversary in operation. Our advisors oversee over $1 billion in managed and brokerage-based assets on behalf of individuals and businesses.

Founded by industry veterans Eric Diton and Robert Conzo in August 2019, The Wealth Alliance utilizes a holistic, unbiased approach to financial planning and coordinates closely with clients’ attorneys, certified public accountants, and other advisors. The firm aims to create an alliance of trusted professionals, collectively working to meet each client’s unique financial needs and goals.

“Last year, Eric and I set out to bring the next wave of financial planning to our clients, referral sources and other financial planning teams,” said Robert Conzo, CFP, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Wealth Alliance. “Our framework for planning is rooted in a simple concept - providing financial advice is a very personal process and does not begin with a sale. Our goal is to serve as a trusted partner for our clients, tying all the pieces together in close coordination with their attorneys, CPAs, and other professionals.  In addition to improving our client experience, our goal was to provide an innovative platform for financial advisors with top-tier technology. We have the scale and support structure that will give other financial advisory teams more time to focus on their practices and clients.”

The Wealth Alliance has a deep bench of experienced financial professionals with diverse skill sets and designations, including CFP, CPA, CIMA and CRPC. The firm offers a full range of services for individuals, including portfolio management, elder care planning, succession planning, estate planning, insurance planning, education savings and debt restructuring. In addition, the firm helps business owners navigate their complex business challenges, offering services such as business monetization & succession, corporate retirement, and business consulting services.

“This past year is just the first step in our journey to revolutionize clients’ financial planning experience,” added Eric Diton, President and Managing Director of the firm. “We’re very excited for what the future has in store for The Wealth Alliance and our clients.”

For more information on The Wealth Alliance and its services, please visit: www.thewealthalliance.com

About The Wealth Alliance

The Wealth Alliance is a registered investment advisory firm based in Melville, NY and Boca Raton, FL, that delivers comprehensive financial planning to individuals and businesses. Working with Fidelity Investments and other high-quality firms, The Wealth Alliance’s team of seasoned advisors and top-tier service professionals are fully committed to revolutionizing the client experience. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where The Wealth Alliance and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

Media Contact

Gregory FCA for The Wealth Alliance
Caitlyn Foster, 610-228-2056
wealthalliance@gregoryfca.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020

