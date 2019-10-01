Log in
The WellBoss Company : Announces Finalization of Downhole Technology and Resource Well Completion Technologies Merger

10/01/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

The WellBoss Company announced today the finalization of the previously announced merger between Downhole Technology, LLC and Resource Well Completion Technologies, Inc.

The WellBoss Company will be focused on providing operators with full well completion solutions while reducing inefficiencies in multi-stage fracturing equipment, such as rig idle time, wireline, coiled tubing, and water usage.

Downhole Technology, known for its industry leading series of Boss Hog composite frac plugs, brings to the merger its highly-optimized manufacturing capabilities and large footprint in the most active U.S. basins, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, and Mid-Continent, among others.

Resource Well Completion Technologies brings its highly-diverse range of completion, well construction, multi-stage stimulation, and well-servicing products as well as its customer solution engineering approach in the Canadian and International markets.

“Our goal is simple: leverage the strengths of both companies to increase the value we bring to our customers,” said Jeff McNamara, President of The WellBoss Company. “By reducing inherent inefficiencies and optimizing completions, we will lower the total cost of ownership for operators and ultimately getting them online faster.”

About The WellBoss Company

The WellBoss Company, wholly owned by Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, designs and manufactures the industry's most reliable well completion technology, delivering unrivaled, data-driven performance and cost-effective solutions for operators looking to optimize their frac operations.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

SBO is a leading supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling and well completion applications and the global market leader in the manufacture of high-precision components made of non-magnetic steel. The product offering ranges from complex, customized components for the oilfield service industry to high-efficiency solutions and products for the oil and gas industry. As of 31 December 2018, SBO employed a workforce of 1,646 worldwide (31 December 2017: 1,432), thereof 369 in Ternitz / Austria and 861 in North America (including Mexico).


© Business Wire 2019
