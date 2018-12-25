Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Western Union Foundation : Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 01:35am CET

Following the devastating tsunami triggered by a massive underwater landslide on an Indonesian volcano that hit the Sunda Strait on Sunday, December 23, the Western Union Foundation commits to providing support for the thousands of impacted people. According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency on Monday, at least 373 people have been killed, more than 1,400 injured and 128 currently missing.

The Western Union Foundation is proud to work with International Medical Corps to support the relief efforts that are currently underway and has committed a USD $25,000 discretionary grant.

“Saturday’s tsunami hitting with almost no warning has had a devastating effect on the people of the Sunda Strait. Our Foundation is committed to helping people access basic needs for survival in times of disaster and to do so as quickly as possible as rescue efforts continue,” Western Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe said.

In the last few months, a series of devastating natural disasters have hit Indonesia, including the Lombok earthquake, and the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region. The Western Union Foundation, along with local Agents, has, to date, donated more than USD $56,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to support relief efforts in Indonesia within 2018.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, around the world. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2017, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aUNITED RUSAL : Russia finance minister says hopes commitments between Rusal, U.S. Treasury fulfilled
RE
08:05aBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes of the Eighth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (December 5-7, 2018) 
PU
08:01aFocusing on CRO & CMO Industry Upgrading, ICSE China 2019 Helps Enterprises Seize New Industry Opportunities
PR
08:00aMAXELL : Announcement on formation of consortium through joint investment in Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd. and related matters
PU
07:50aOLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending March 2020) by Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)
PU
07:44aMarket closes positive
AQ
07:44aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Court acquits ex-PM in Flagship reference
AQ
07:44aASKARI BANK : Serene Air ink MoU
AQ
07:39aHENRY SCHEIN AND VETS FIRST CHOICE ANNOUNCE NEW NAME OF THE PLANNED NEW COMPANY : Covetrus
AQ
07:35aGREAT NIGERIA INSURANCE : NSE Approves Delisting of Great Nigeria Insurance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Guyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
2GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
3NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand with new inn..
5COX & KINGS LTD : COX & KINGS : NTC, Cox & Kings join hands to boost Qatar tourism inflow
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.