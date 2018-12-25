The Western Union Foundation : Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia

Following the devastating tsunami triggered by a massive underwater
landslide on an Indonesian volcano that hit the Sunda Strait on Sunday,
December 23, the Western
Union Foundation commits to providing support for the thousands of
impacted people. According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency on
Monday, at least 373 people have been killed, more than 1,400 injured
and 128 currently missing.
The Western Union Foundation is proud to work with International Medical
Corps to support the relief efforts that are currently underway and has
committed a USD $25,000 discretionary grant.
“Saturday’s tsunami hitting with almost no warning has had a devastating
effect on the people of the Sunda Strait. Our Foundation is committed to
helping people access basic needs for survival in times of disaster and
to do so as quickly as possible as rescue efforts continue,” Western
Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe
said.
In the last few months, a series of devastating natural disasters have
hit Indonesia, including the Lombok earthquake, and the earthquake and
subsequent tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region. The Western Union
Foundation, along with local Agents, has, to date, donated more than USD
$56,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies to support relief efforts in Indonesia within 2018.
Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at
the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, around the
world. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than
USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80
countries around the world. In 2017, the Western Union Foundation
responded to 13
disasters around the world.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the
surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with
NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year
mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to
the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce
enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global
scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach
for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date,
more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more
than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including
humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union
Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under
501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The
Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners.
Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax
purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org
or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005150/en/