The Western Union Foundation : Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia

Following the devastating tsunami triggered by a massive underwater landslide on an Indonesian volcano that hit the Sunda Strait on Sunday, December 23, the Western Union Foundation commits to providing support for the thousands of impacted people. According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency on Monday, at least 373 people have been killed, more than 1,400 injured and 128 currently missing.

The Western Union Foundation is proud to work with International Medical Corps to support the relief efforts that are currently underway and has committed a USD $25,000 discretionary grant.

“Saturday’s tsunami hitting with almost no warning has had a devastating effect on the people of the Sunda Strait. Our Foundation is committed to helping people access basic needs for survival in times of disaster and to do so as quickly as possible as rescue efforts continue,” Western Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe said.

In the last few months, a series of devastating natural disasters have hit Indonesia, including the Lombok earthquake, and the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region. The Western Union Foundation, along with local Agents, has, to date, donated more than USD $56,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to support relief efforts in Indonesia within 2018.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, around the world. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2017, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005150/en/