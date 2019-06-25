Log in
The Westin Washington National Harbor Hotel Gets a Sophisticated Makeover

06/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featuring a breathtaking view of the Potomac River from the heart of an exciting entertainment and dining district, The Westin Washington National Harbor offers guests a one-of-a- kind experience to explore the greater Washington, D.C. area.  Each of the hotel’s 195 guestrooms and suites has been refreshed, featuring custom blackout draperies, new bedding, new wall coverings, and state-of-the-art 55” inch Guest Room Entertainment TVs so that guests can easily stream their favorite shows from their subscription services such as Netflix and Hulu.

Public spaces have been updated with a multi-use Lobby Bar that features smart seating with built in USB and charging outlets, as well as new 55” televisions.  The Business Center is upgraded with new technology and additional Internet bandwidth, as well as communal seating with USB charging ports and outlets.  For recreation there is a new state-of-the-art workout room and a newly redesigned indoor swimming pool.  A favorite for corporate meetings and social events, the hotel’s 2,200 square feet of event space marries function with beauty.

The Westin Washington National Harbor Hotel is owned by Capstone and managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. 

More About The Westin Washington National Harbor Hotel 
Situated along the banks of the Potomac River, The Westin Washington National Harbor Hotel is an ideal base to explore the greater Washington, D.C. area.  Once a major seaport, the area is now a hotspot for entertainment and dining.  Guests may appreciate the breathtaking view from the Capital Wheel or enjoy a leisurely gondola ride on the river.  Inside the hotel, guests are welcomed into a light-filled reception area featuring a Lobby Lounge.  For dining there is the award-winning American grill, Sauciety, which overlooks the waterfront and is a favorite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Each of the hotel’s newly refreshed 195 guestrooms is appointed with the Westin Heavenly® Bed, a Heavenly® Shower/Bath with signature bath products, High-Speed Wi-Fi, a 55” Flat-Screen TV, a coffeemaker with Starbucks coffee, an ergonomic desk and chair, as well as an in-room safe.  The hotel’s 2,200 square feet of event space is perfect for corporate meetings and a favorite for weddings and corporate meetings.  With exceptional catering services and views of the Potomac, each event becomes a memorable occasion.  Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, and room service.   

The Westin Washington National Harbor is located at 171 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD.  It is 12 miles and approximately a 20-minute drive from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.  It is a short drive to most of Washington D.C.’s National Monuments, parks, and places of interest.  On-site parking is available for a fee.  The hotel is a nonsmoking facility and is pet friendly. For more information and reservations visit www.westinnationalharbor.com or 301.567.3999.

About Capstone 
Capstone owns 30 hotels located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, including its newest joint venture in Washington D.C.—the dual-branded Courtyard and Residence Inn Washington Downtown/Convention Center, which is the focal point of the newly rejuvenated Historic Shaw Community.  Capstone acquires and develops institutional-quality lodging assets that are affiliated with national lodging brands.  For more information visit: www.capstonedevco.com

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC
Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies.  Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,200 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia.  Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States.  For more information, visit:  www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different.  In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:
Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net
404.643.8222 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
