The White Law Group announces a securities fraud investigation involving GPB Capital Holdings

GPB Capital Holdings has reportedly raised $1.8 billion from accredited investors through private placement investments in the auto dealership industry and the waste management industry.

The company is currently under investigation by the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and in March the FBI reportedly showed up at the GPB offices with a warrant to gather information and documents.

Now, more bad news for investors. The company today reported significant losses in the value of two of its investment funds, GPB Holdings II and GPB Automotive Portfolio, which have seen declines in value, respectively, of 25.4% and 39%.

The White Law Group is investigating potential claims involving broker-dealers who may have unsuitably recommended the following GPB Capital Holdings, among others:

GPB Holdings LP

GPB Holdings II

GPB Holdings III

GPB Automotive Portfolio LP

GPB Waste Management, LP (Armada Waste Management, LP)

GPB NYC Development LP

Generally speaking, private placements are not subject to some of the laws and regulations that are designed to protect investors. Private and public companies engage in private placements to raise funds from investors.

Private Placement investments such as GPB offerings should only be sold to high net worth, knowledgeable investors.

If an investment firm makes unsuitable recommendations to its client such as a high risk private placement investments and breaches its fiduciary duties it may be held liable for investment losses.

“Your broker has a duty to conduct a reasonable investigation to make sure it is suitable for you. They must consider your age, financial situation, current and future needs, investment objectives and tax status.” said D. Daxton White , managing partner of The White Law Group.

“If your broker recommended a GPB Capital Holdings offering and fails to satisfy its duties, this could constitute a violation of the antifraud provisions as well as other federal securities laws.”

