Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Whole Coffee Company : Announces $11 Million in Series A Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:52am EDT

The Whole Coffee Company, the global leader in developing proprietary coffee technologies adding value and driving demand for a limitless range of consumer and business applications, announces close of its $11M Series A capital raise. This capital, along with its recent sales and executive talent recruits, will enable the company to begin scaling its recently announced and expanded Tim Hortons, Dunkin’ and internally branded nudge.™ Edible Coffee Products.

Expected on-shelf soon, the company will launch an historic product: the nudge.™ coffee bar. This product is made from up to 68 whole single-origin coffee beans, has 25% fewer calories than the leading chocolate bar, has zero added sugar, and caffeine equal to one cup of coffee.

The company also announced today that a large retailer in Canada has authorized shelving the Tim Hortons “Double Double” bar, along with two additional coffee blends, made by The Whole Coffee Company. Moreover, this retailer has accelerated its launch plans to put this groundbreaking product in front of consumers prior to January, breaking the retailer’s normal launch protocol. Additionally, limited availability of bars will be offered to loyal Tim Hortons consumers in select restaurants during the same time, much to the delight of Canadian consumers.

Making these rapid advancements possible is a new, small and talented entrepreneurial commercial team covering North American channels and customers. The company expects to issue major additional commercial announcements in the coming weeks.

“The close of our Series A funding by attracting prominent brand-based growth capital investors, who have significant influence in the coffee industry, was a critical and confirmatory step in The Whole Coffee Company’s evolution as a company, as a brand and as an emerging industry leader,” commented Christopher D. Ramonetti, Chairman of the Board of The Whole Coffee Company and Founder and Managing Partner and CEO of private equity firm ProspEquity Partners, the majority owner of The Whole Coffee Company.

“This company and team will continue to surprise the retail and consumer packaged goods landscape with its accelerated product and brand launches over the upcoming year. The company continues to attract some of the world’s greatest coffee and consumer talent, and now, with the proper resources, will set its mark on the global coffee industry.”

ABOUT WHOLE COFFEE COMPANY AND PROSPEQUITY PARTNERS

ProspEquity Partners (PEP), the Tampa, Fla.-based private equity firm building shareowner value through conscious capitalism and a dedication to people and local communities, owns a majority stake in The Whole Coffee Company. The partnership between PEP’s world-class operational executive expertise and ecosystem of strategic partners and advisors and The Whole Coffee Company’s industry-leading coffee product development team is launching a coffee revolution that is rapidly scaling The Whole Coffee Company’s worldwide market penetration. “The continued expansion of The Whole Coffee Company’s proprietary coffee technology processes throughout the U.S. retail market is a key objective in ProspEquity Partners’ and The Whole Coffee Company’s global strategy to create a new coffee experience that will drive significant consumer demand and solid returns for our business partners,” commented Christopher D. Ramonetti, Managing Partner and CEO of ProspEquity Partners, and The Whole Coffee Company board chair.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pEAGLE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pMCAFEE : Introduces Unified Cloud Edge Vision to Simplify Secure Cloud Adoption While Seamlessly Managing Data Protection and Threat Prevention Initiatives
BU
12:06pMCAFEE : Introduces MVISION Insights to Enable Organizations to Rapidly Identify, Prioritize and Respond to Targeted Attacks
BU
12:06pMCAFEE : Facilitates Digital Transformation With Product Innovations Across Device to Cloud Expanse
BU
12:05pRosehearty Energy Holds Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
12:04pGARTNER : Says Robotic Process Automation Can Save Finance Departments 25,000 Hours of Avoidable Work Annually
AQ
12:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Partners with Blue Lapis Light for an Aerial Performance at the IBC Bank Plaza in Downtown Austin
PU
12:03pCIO LEADERSHIP : Hunter Muller Predicts That Amazon's Alexa Will Create New Markets and Fundamentally Transform the Technology Industry
GL
12:02pBoeing says Airbus could still avoid tariffs by obeying WTO
RE
12:02pAmerican dream announces lyft as official rideshare partner
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group