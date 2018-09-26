The Wiseman Group : Designs Salesforce Tower’s Ohana Floor

The Wiseman Group (TWG), a leading global interior design firm based in
San Francisco, revealed their design for Salesforce Tower’s Ohana floor.
Located on the 61st floor, TWG created an environment where the
community and visitors gather and connect with each other. Salesforce
co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Marc Benioff envisioned the
space as a place where employees, customers, and others can gather to
enjoy San Francisco's skyscape. The Ohana floor will be replicated
worldwide in every Salesforce Tower.
“In a departure from TWG practice of high-end residential work, we
applied our knowledge and experience of creating beautiful residential
interiors for this commercial endeavor by merging the two design idioms
into one new format called ‘Resimercial,’” said James Hunter, design
principal at TWG. “We are thrilled to be part of the team to help
execute Salesforce’s commitment to working with the community and being
environmentally conscious.”
TWG's “Resimercial” design of the Ohana floor includes natural
materials, vibrant colors, and organic shapes enveloped by breathtaking
views of the bay area. The curvilinear sofas and expansive dining tables
encourage conversation and camaraderie. Most furnishings were fabricated
locally to support the regional community and the interiors received
LEED CI Platinum certification.
Carefully woven into the urban fabric of San Francisco, Salesforce Tower
draws life from the city’s rich tapestry of leaders and visionaries and
has become the newest jewel in the skyline of San Francisco. Salesforce
Tower is the seamless fusion of the most cutting-edge architectural
achievements in sustainability, technology and engineering. In addition
to being visually stunning, Salesforce Tower is a first-of-its-kind
workspace designed specifically to promote the health and well-being of
its inhabitants.
About The Wiseman Group
The Wiseman Group first opened its doors in 1980 and is now recognized
as one of the top interior design firms in the country. Led by founder,
Paul Vincent Wiseman, the firm is sought after for its superb quality of
work and highest standards of professional integrity. Emphasizing
authenticity, TWG builds strong relationships with superlative
craftspeople ensuring that every project flows seamlessly for clients
such as venture capitalists, investment bankers, and technology CEOs.
For more information on The Wiseman Group, please visit http://www.wisemangroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006074/en/