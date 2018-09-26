The Wiseman Group : Designs Salesforce Tower’s Ohana Floor

Bold colors and organic furnishings create a sense of community at the tallest skyscraper in San Francisco

The Wiseman Group (TWG), a leading global interior design firm based in San Francisco, revealed their design for Salesforce Tower’s Ohana floor. Located on the 61st floor, TWG created an environment where the community and visitors gather and connect with each other. Salesforce co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Marc Benioff envisioned the space as a place where employees, customers, and others can gather to enjoy San Francisco's skyscape. The Ohana floor will be replicated worldwide in every Salesforce Tower.

“In a departure from TWG practice of high-end residential work, we applied our knowledge and experience of creating beautiful residential interiors for this commercial endeavor by merging the two design idioms into one new format called ‘Resimercial,’” said James Hunter, design principal at TWG. “We are thrilled to be part of the team to help execute Salesforce’s commitment to working with the community and being environmentally conscious.”

TWG's “Resimercial” design of the Ohana floor includes natural materials, vibrant colors, and organic shapes enveloped by breathtaking views of the bay area. The curvilinear sofas and expansive dining tables encourage conversation and camaraderie. Most furnishings were fabricated locally to support the regional community and the interiors received LEED CI Platinum certification.

Carefully woven into the urban fabric of San Francisco, Salesforce Tower draws life from the city’s rich tapestry of leaders and visionaries and has become the newest jewel in the skyline of San Francisco. Salesforce Tower is the seamless fusion of the most cutting-edge architectural achievements in sustainability, technology and engineering. In addition to being visually stunning, Salesforce Tower is a first-of-its-kind workspace designed specifically to promote the health and well-being of its inhabitants.

About The Wiseman Group

The Wiseman Group first opened its doors in 1980 and is now recognized as one of the top interior design firms in the country. Led by founder, Paul Vincent Wiseman, the firm is sought after for its superb quality of work and highest standards of professional integrity. Emphasizing authenticity, TWG builds strong relationships with superlative craftspeople ensuring that every project flows seamlessly for clients such as venture capitalists, investment bankers, and technology CEOs. For more information on The Wiseman Group, please visit http://www.wisemangroup.com.

