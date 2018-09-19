Log in
The Wiseman Group Presents: The Stars at the San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show

09/19/2018 | 01:01pm EDT

A Celestial Backdrop is Juxtaposed with Iconic Furnishings to Create an Ethereal Vignette

The Wiseman Group (TWG), a leading global interior design firm based in San Francisco, is honored to present their vignette The Stars at the 2018 San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show: The Sun, The Moon & The Stars, Celestial Imagery in Art, Antiques and Design. Inspired by the surrealist works of American artist and filmmaker Joseph Cornell, the design firm collaborated with de Gournay to reimagine Cornell’s two pieces Cassiopeia 1 (1960) and Untitled Celestial Navigation (1958) into an ethereal wall covering.

“We are thrilled to create a visual representation showing the majesty of stars and collaborate with the best in the industry,” said Gil Mendez, associate design principal at TWG. “The San Francisco Art and Antiques show is a collector’s paradise and represents the highest quality of furnishings and art.”

TWG drew upon their history and knowledge of decorative arts and antiques to anchor the space. An astrolabe plate painted floor was designed by graphic artist Therese Moon and decorative painters Stancil Studios executed the work. The space includes furnishings by Gerrit Rietveld, Gary Hutton, and Paul Ferrante and art by Hiroshi Sugimoto. Charlotte Moss, Madeline Stuart, and Ken Fulk designed the other celestial themed vignettes.

The San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show is the oldest continuously operating international art and antique show on the West Coast. Held at the Festival Pavilion in Fort Mason Center from October 11-14, the show features approximately 60 dealers from across North America and Europe, offering for sale an extraordinary range of fine and decorative arts from around the world representing all styles and periods, including furniture, silver, ceramics, glass, jewelry, rugs, textiles, paintings, prints, photography, books, sculpture, and objets d’art.

About The Wiseman Group

The Wiseman Group first opened its doors in 1980 and is now recognized as one of the top interior design firms in the country. Led by founder, Paul Vincent Wiseman, the firm is sought after for its superb quality of work and highest standards of professional integrity. Emphasizing authenticity, TWG builds strong relationships with superlative craftspeople ensuring that every project flows seamlessly for clients such as venture capitalists, investment bankers, and technology CEOs. For more information on The Wiseman Group, please visit http://www.wisemangroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
