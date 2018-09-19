The Wiseman Group Presents: The Stars at the San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show

The Wiseman Group (TWG), a leading global interior design firm based in
San Francisco, is honored to present their vignette The Stars at the
2018 San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show: The Sun, The Moon & The
Stars, Celestial Imagery in Art, Antiques and Design. Inspired by the
surrealist works of American artist and filmmaker Joseph Cornell, the
design firm collaborated with de Gournay to reimagine Cornell’s two
pieces Cassiopeia
1 (1960) and Untitled
Celestial Navigation (1958) into an ethereal wall covering.
“We are thrilled to create a visual representation showing the majesty
of stars and collaborate with the best in the industry,” said Gil
Mendez, associate design principal at TWG. “The San Francisco Art and
Antiques show is a collector’s paradise and represents the highest
quality of furnishings and art.”
TWG drew upon their history and knowledge of decorative arts and
antiques to anchor the space. An astrolabe plate painted floor was
designed by graphic artist Therese Moon and decorative painters Stancil
Studios executed the work. The space includes furnishings by Gerrit
Rietveld, Gary Hutton, and Paul Ferrante and art by Hiroshi Sugimoto.
Charlotte Moss, Madeline Stuart, and Ken Fulk designed the other
celestial themed vignettes.
The San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show is the oldest continuously
operating international art and antique show on the West Coast. Held at
the Festival Pavilion in Fort Mason Center from October 11-14, the show
features approximately 60 dealers from across North America and Europe,
offering for sale an extraordinary range of fine and decorative arts
from around the world representing all styles and periods, including
furniture, silver, ceramics, glass, jewelry, rugs, textiles, paintings,
prints, photography, books, sculpture, and objets d’art.
About The Wiseman Group
The Wiseman Group first opened its doors in 1980 and is now recognized
as one of the top interior design firms in the country. Led by founder,
Paul Vincent Wiseman, the firm is sought after for its superb quality of
work and highest standards of professional integrity. Emphasizing
authenticity, TWG builds strong relationships with superlative
craftspeople ensuring that every project flows seamlessly for clients
such as venture capitalists, investment bankers, and technology CEOs.
For more information on The Wiseman Group, please visit
