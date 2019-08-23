The Woman's Hospital of Texas Marks 5,000th Gynecologic Robotic Surgery

Houston, TX, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HCA Houston Healthcare-affiliated The Woman’s Hospital of Texas celebrated its 5,000th Gynecologic Robotic Surgery on Aug. 14. The procedure, a successful hysterectomy, was performed by Geoffrey Schnider, M.D.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has the most experienced gynecologic robotic surgery program in Houston and is a leading robotic surgery center in the state. Accredited as a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) since 2016, the Robotics program also includes general, colo-rectal and urologic specialties.

Robotic surgery provides benefits to both the surgeon and the patient. The benefits to the surgeon include the ability to carry out intricate surgical maneuvers with greater precision, improved visualization, and enhanced dexterity. The benefits to the patient have been reported to include reduced rates of complications, a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, and minimal scarring.

“Our outstanding Robotic Surgery program exemplifies our commitment to remain on the leading edge of surgical technology as a leader in women’s healthcare,” said Schnider, an obstetrician and gynecologist on staff at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. “This milestone is another example of how we provide the highest level of care to the women we serve.”

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas also recently achieved reaccreditation as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology by the Surgical Review Corporation. Originally accredited in 2013, it distinguishes The Woman’s Hospital of Texas from many other healthcare facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

Its status as a Center of Excellence in both Robotic Surgery and Minimally Invasive Gynecology means The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has met nationally recognized standards.

“As the #1 choice for moms and babies in Texas, it’s important that we remain on the cutting edge of medicine and make sure we are maintaining the high standards we set for ourselves,” says Veronica Martin, Chief Nursing Officer at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. “Our team strives every day to delivers the best possible care our patients.”

Healthcare organizations that seek accreditation by the SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

###

About The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Since 1976, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has been the state’s premier facility dedicated to the health and well-being of women and newborns. Attention to every detail of the patient experience makes it the top choice for women throughout the greater Houston area and beyond, delivering over 11,000 babies a year – more than any other hospital in Texas. The Pediatric Center provides high-quality care to children and teenagers, including a convenient 24-hour pediatric ER. Located near the Texas Medical Center in the heart of Houston, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas offers expertise and outstanding care in breast health, imaging, gynecology, obstetrics, high-risk pregnancy, neonatology and minimally-invasive surgery.

Consistently raising the standards for women’s healthcare, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas was first accredited as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery in 2016, and reaccredited in 2019. The hospital was also the first in Houston to earn the Baby-Friendly Hospital distinction as well as the first in Texas to be named a Center of Excellence for Continence Care in Women – one of only six in the nation. Accredited by The Joint Commission, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is also recognized as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology. For more information, visit www.WomansHospital.com.

About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area, where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients and provide more than $2 billion in charity care every year. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 14 hospitals, nine outpatient surgery centers, ten freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. For more information, visit www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.

HCA Houston Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division, a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 17 hospitals, nine ambulatory care centers, 15 freestanding emergency centers, and a regional transfer center that provides one phone call access and support for patient transfers into and out of the HCA Gulf Coast Division affiliated hospitals as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. HCA Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England.





