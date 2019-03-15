The Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes Sextuplets!!

HOUSTON, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Woman’s Hospital of Texas, an HCA Houston Healthcare Affiliate, which delivers more babies than any other Texas hospital, early this morning welcomed sextuplets, the odds of which are estimated at one in 4.7 billion.



Thelma Chiaka with (l. to r.) relative Ebere Ofor, Dr. Ziad Haidar-Perinatologist who delivered the babies and Dr. Israel Simchowit-Neonatologist, both on staff at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas





Two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls were born this morning between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m.



The babies were born at weights ranging from one pound, 12 ounces and two pounds, 14 ounces. They are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.



The medical team of Dr. Ziad Haidar, Dr. Sharmeel Khaira and Dr. Israel Simchowitz say the mother, Thelma Chiaka, is doing well.



As of 10:30 this morning, Thelma named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.



About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients and provide more than $2 billion in charity care every year. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 15 hospitals, nine outpatient surgery centers, eight freestanding emergency centers and 11 freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA-affiliated facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. For more information, visit www. HCAHoustonHealthcare.com .

HCA Houston Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division, a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 18 hospitals, nine ambulatory care centers, 12 off-campus emergency centers, and a regional transfer center that provides one phone call access and support for patient transfers into and out of the HCA Gulf Coast Division affiliated hospitals as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. HCA Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England.

About The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Since 1976, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has been the state’s premier facility dedicated to the health and well-being of women, newborns and children. Located near the Texas Medical Center in the heart of Houston, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas offers expertise and outstanding care in breast health, imaging, gynecology, obstetrics, high-risk pregnancy, neonatology, minimally-invasive surgery and pediatric care. For more information, visit online at www.WomansHospital.com .

