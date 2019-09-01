Log in
The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 Opened Grandly in Shanghai

09/01/2019 | 03:04am EDT

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 (WAIC 2019) opened grandly in Shanghai on August 29. With the theme of “Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Possibilities”, it gathers the world top minds for the highest-level AI academic discussion.

Amazing smart and connected world

Government officials and most influential AI scientists, entrepreneurs and investors across the world witnessed the grand opening of WAIC 2019.

The most eye-catching dialogue between Jack Ma and Elon Musk talked about the impact of AI on human life, employment, life, consciousness and environment and inspired people’s imagination on the future AI world, marking the climax of the opening ceremony.

Dozens of key sessions for the top AI knowledge feast

There are dozens of key sessions where industry leaders will focus on frontline algorithms, brain-inspired intelligence and AI chips and share latest research results and practice of key technologies; focus on autonomous driving, AI+5G and smart robots and analyze AI industry trends.

Demonstrate outstanding AI innovations and applications in industries across the world

In addition to the knowledge feast, you don’t want to miss the world best AI innovation and application exhibition at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC).With an exhibition area of 15,000m2, the exhibition attracted ~300 exhibitors, 50% more than last year. Besides industry leaders like Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, Microsoft and Amazon, AI ecosystem companies like Tesla, IBM, ABB, Ping An Group and State Grid demonstrated AI applications in different industries.


© Business Wire 2019
