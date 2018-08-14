The World Market for Soft Magnetic Materials (2017-2018 to 2026): A $45.96 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Soft magnetic materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $20.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing use of soft magnetic materials in motors, transformers, and alternators and increasing the demand for soft magnetic materials from the automotive industry are fueling the market growth. However, the volatile raw material cost is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand from emerging economies are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Depending on application, the motors segment accounted for the largest market share in the soft magnetic materials market owing to the growing demand for motors in the electrical and automotive business.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the soft magnetic materials market. The rising demand for soft magnetic materials by different end-user industries such as automotive, electronics & telecommunications, and electrical is driving the soft magnetic materials market in this region. Moreover, China and Japan are the main countries driving the soft magnetic materials market in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Material Type

6 Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Application

7 Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By End-User Industry

8 Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Mate Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Steward Advanced Materials

Sintex A/S

SA Technologies Limited

Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Ames S.A.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

FJ Industries

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Powder Metal Group (PMG)

Fluxtrol Inc.

