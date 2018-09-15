Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The World’s First Comprehensive Blockchain Powered Real Estate Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 10:59am CEST

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Estates has announced recently that it is creating the world’s first comprehensive blockchain powered real estate platform which will enable a diverse range of transactional capabilities by utilising crypto and fiat currencies combined with secure blockchain technology and smart contracts. Rob Tomkins, Cofounder and Co-Chief Operating Officer stated, all of this can be done whilst maintaining the best safeguards available.

Block Estates - London UK
THE INTERSECTION OF REAL ESTATE AND BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY


“All of this can be done whilst maintaining the best safeguards available”

Block Estates plans to initially launch asset-backed tokenized real estate investments that investors can access by purchasing Block Estates ERC20 complaint security tokens. Token holders will enjoy the benefits that will be attached to the Block Estates security tokens including income, profit sharing and potentially token price appreciation.

Block Estates’ overall business model encompasses the creation of a real estate industry ecosystem powered by a blockchain platform. This will provide a frictionless, borderless and efficient system to facilitate a wide range of real estate related services where transactions between parties will be undertaken in real time whilst utilising a safe and secure system.

“Token holders will enjoy the benefits that will be attached to the Block Estates security tokens including income, profit sharing and potentially token price appreciation.”

The introduction of vertical tokenized services in addition to investments is planned to enhance our service offering and position Block Estates to become a global leader in the Real Estate Blockchain market. 

The Company has said that development of the platform will be undertaken over three phases with development of phase 1 being well advanced as at September 2018. Launch of the Block Estates beta platform with initial investment features is scheduled for late 2018 with increased functionality being progressively added. Phase 2 and 3 will further expand platform functionality and will facilitate a diverse range of services including real estate asset investment, management, trading and monitoring. Block Estates aims to achieve this through development of a proprietary blockchain platform.

About

Block Estates is developing a real estate investment platform for the blockchain era which will give investors direct access to an innovative, lucrative and a real estate backed asset class to invest in. Investments will be launched in leading global markets and investors will gain access to both domestic and cross border investments via the Block Estates platform. An initial portfolio of real estate assets will be secured, tokenized and made available for investment during the Block Estates STO. Investors wanting to take part in the STO can simply purchase tokens from the Block Estates website. The tokens will be implemented through Ethereum Smart Contracts and will be ERC20 compliant. Following the STO, we plan to list the tokens on a digital token exchange to provide trading liquidity.

Contact

To learn more about Block Estates, please contact:

Block Estates Media Relations Team
London UK
Phone: +44 20 3393 3273
Email: media@blockestates.io

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pDANSKE (DNKEY) UPDATE : Johnson Fistel Provides Update on Alleged Money Laundering Scheme by Danske Bank A/S; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
12:51pWEB GLOBAL : Announces New Cryptocurrency Mining Operation in Partnership with Bitex, LLC
AQ
12:48pMOLECULIN BIOTECH : First In Class Immunostimulating Anticancer Agent able to Directly Inhibit Tumor Signaling and Kill Tumor Cells, is in Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma and Melanoma Metastatic to the Brain
AQ
12:48pAT&T : Partners with Udacity to Prepare Workers for the Digital Economy
AQ
12:48pBOMBARDIER : Hitachi and Bombardier open HS2 bid centre in Birmingham, UK
AQ
12:48pSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : and Repligen collaborate on perfusion-enabled bioreactors
AQ
12:48pGlobal event to show industry's progress, novel experiences
AQ
12:48pENQUEST : offloads oil from North Sea Kraken at Shetland port
AQ
12:48pINTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
12:48pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 8 Update Brings September Security Patch, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion Video
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Migraine Drug Ajov..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With Stunning V..
3NETFLIX : KARLA PETERSON: Netflix brings us too much of a good thing. Is that bad?
4IRAN SAYS SAUDI ARABIA AND RUSSIA HAVE TAKEN OIL MARKET 'HOSTAGE': SHANA
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : wins contract for U.S. Air Force GPS satellites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.