Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The World's First Contract-based Cryptocurrency Bank, VRB, Has Been Born, It's a Step Closer to the Blockchain Becoming Part of Our Everyday Lives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Now, in 2019, blockchains and cryptocurrencies are once again being discussed in public and are no longer just seen on a series of upward moving short-term market charts. In May, Fidelity, the world's largest U.S. asset management company, announced that it has officially moved into blockchain based cryptocurrency trading. In mid-June, Facebook's cryptocurrency project, Libra was announced to the market. At the end of June, VRB, the world's first cryptocurrency bank focusing on digital asset management and value-added services, released its white paper and officially launched worldwide.

Fidelity’s approach is to work on the bottom layer of the blockchain industry, which is mining, and will be looking at the production of digital assets. Meanwhile, Facebook has chosen payments and settlements as its entry point to the market by using Libra to create a digital asset flow. Finally, VRB’s cryptocurrency asset bank has skillfully chosen digital asset management and value-added services to become the safe keeper of encrypted digital assets.

Interrelated but in Different Categories, The Five Major Ecosystem Formats of Banks Dealing Exclusively with Digital Assets

VRB is a brand-new species of bank, which has emerged from the collision of a group of technological geeks specializing in blockchain and the more than 150-year-old Comerica Bank from the USA.

After researching the digital asset financial market, the founding team of VRB has customized five business ecosystems:

  • digital asset storage,
  • digital asset quantitative transactions,
  • digital asset lending,
  • digital asset insurance
  • digital asset leveraged transactions

With its three core supports, no digital asset holder can lose out when using VRB

VRB uses big data, large amounts of capital and five financial ecosystems as its core support systems.

The large amount of capital creates the underlying foundation and cornerstone of the VRB digital asset bank, while the five major financial ecosystems perfectly meet the real needs of today’s digital asset holders.

  1. Digital Asset Storage
  2. Digital Asset Loans
  3. Quantitative Trading of Digital Assets
  4. Digital Asset Insurance
  5. Leveraged Trading of Digital Assets

The VRB encrypted bank has now been launched and is supporting the use of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin, ETF, USDT, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Dash and BitCash.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06aAIR NEW ZEALAND : a Year in the Air
PU
01:06aLAI SUN GARMENT INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of share registrar and transfer office
PU
01:05aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach with successful start to financial year
EQ
01:05aNEMETSCHEK : successfully completes stock split
EQ
01:05aCORESTATE CAPITAL : further expands European Micro Living portfolio
EQ
01:05aNewron Receives First Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)
TE
01:05aNEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives First Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)
EQ
01:04aGARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesian regulators order Garuda to 'fix and restate' 2018 results
RE
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of the interim report for January-June 2019 on July 10 at 11.00 am (CET)
AQ
01:01aSOLTEQ OYJ : Changes in Solteq Plc's Executive Team
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX Likely Grounded Until Late This Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About