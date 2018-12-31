The World's First Music Festival Lifestyle Magazine Launches March 2019 to Help End the Opioid Crisis

FestWorld Magazine, the world’s first print magazine devoted
exclusively to music festivals and music festival fans, will launch on
March 9, 2019. www.festworldmag.com
The quarterly magazine will feature engaging and informative
exclusive-to-print content related to every aspect of music festivals —
from travel and food to fashion, art, and, of course, music. FestWorld
Magazine will be available at airports and music festivals across the
globe.
One hundred fifty million music fans attend between three and four music
festivals per year. FestWorld Magazine will be geared towards these
super fans, providing seasoned festival goers with an honest account of
the festival experience. It will educate all generations about the vast
number of music festivals that align with their music tastes and general
interests.
“If you want to see humanity at its best, attend a music festival. A
print magazine fits right into the festival ethos, which is rooted in
travel, adventure, and new friendships,” said founder Scotty Moore.
Moore, an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of print and digital
media advertising experience, is the founder of FestPop,
the first website dedicated to music festival discovery and providing a
full-service travel booking platform.
Each issue of the magazine will have a guaranteed circulation of
350,000, and a $5.99 cover price. Each issue of FestWorld Magazine will
feature eight key editorial anchors:
-
Music Festival Reviews
-
Music Festival Travel Guides
-
Music Festival Artist Interviews
-
Music Festival Producer Interviews
-
Music Festival Fashion
-
Music Festival Art
-
Music Festival Food
-
Music Festival Gear/Essentials
One edition of FestWorld Magazine might feature reviews of festivals
across three continents, an interview with the founder of an iconic
music festival, and a photo spread of culinary feasts at festivals
around the world.
Uniquely, FestWorld Magazine will not have a digital or iPad version.
The only way to access FestWorld Magazine content is by subscribing,
buying an issue at a newsstand, or obtaining the magazine at a music
festival.
“It makes sense to have a magazine dedicated to the festival culture
that has become such a part of so many lives,” said Kevin Lyman,
founder of Warped Tour and FestWorld partner organization Full
Energy, No Drugs (FEND). Kevin Lyman recently received
Billboard's Humanitarian Award in November 2017 for his work with
anti-opioid initiative FEND (“Full Energy, No Drugs”). The FEND app uses
gamification to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.
With FestWorld Magazine, Moore and his team of magazine industry
heavyweights aim to make a difference. He has created the FestWorld
Foundation, which is dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic.
Opioid addiction and misuse is devastating families and communities and
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on
average 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The mission
of the foundation is to serve communities on the ground level by
supporting treatment and recovery response efforts while simultaneously
contributing to research and education. The FestWorld Foundation will
support the efforts of FEND and National
Opioid Action Coalition (NOAC), a WPP, iHeartMedia, and
Fors Marsh Group initiative that complements existing state and federal
government efforts to help drive measurable results in prevention,
treatment and/or recovery for communities and individuals affected by
the opioid crisis.
$2 FROM EVERY FESTWORLD MAGAZINE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION ($12) GOES
TOWARDS HELPING TO END THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC:
https://www.festworldmag.com/subscribe/
“iHeartMedia is happy that NOAC is inspiring meaningful action
among companies like FestWorld Magazine, who are using their platforms
to bring attention to the opioid crisis, to help reduce stigma and
improve prevention, treatment and recovery efforts,” said Ms. Alex
Cameron, iHeartMedia Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and
Government Initiatives.
