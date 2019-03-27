The World's Largest Gifts & Premium Fair Opens in April

World of Beauty, Fitness & Well-being makes its debut

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA), the 34thHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 27-30 April. The fair will gather over 4,360 exhibitors from some 30 countries and regions, forming the largest marketplace for gifts sector in the world.

The fair attracted over 48,000 buyers from 139 countries and regions in 2018 edition. This year, the fair will present an all-new World of Beauty, Fitness & Well-being, housing a multitude of cosmetics, skincare, fitness and SPA products from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, India and New Zealand. The Aromatherapy Company from New Zealand will introduce homemade fragrance, candles and lotions. Bespoke fragrances are also on offer.

Highly-acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs will return with over 130 reputed brands from worldwide including B.Duck from Hong Kong, Hong Kong’s Team Green specialising in 3D eco-puzzle, Japan’s Kokuyo with its signature washi-paper notebook, Germany’s classic notebook brand Leuchtturm and Italy’s creative stationery brand Pininfarina.

Startup zone will continue to gather over 30 entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan and the Netherlands, who will present their innovative and unique gifts ideas. Muher, a start-up from Taiwan, will present the world’s first portable laser engraver Cubiio.

Group pavilions representing Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, India and the United Kingdom will be established to present gifts ideas across the globe. The HKEA is again organising pavilion at three major zones: Isle of Originality, Brand Oasis and Smart Design HK, to showcase the originality and competitive edge of Hong Kong’s enterprises.

Other product zones include World of Gift Ideas, World of Camping & Outdoor Goods, Figurines & Decorations, Toys & Baby Products, Advertising Gifts & Premium, Tech Gifts and Party & Festive Items and so forth.

A broad range of product demonstrations and events will offer golden chance to network and exchange ideas. Seminars and forums will cover such hot topics as the latest retail trends in the United States and Mainland China markets, brand-building strategies and business opportunities in emerging markets.

The Fair is now open for pre-registration for free admission.

