The World's Leading Wine Auction House Acker Merrall & Condit Rebrands as “Acker” Ahead of Bicentennial Anniversary

Epic Upcoming Auctions Kick-off a Transformative Year

As it moves towards its 200th year, America’s Oldest Wine Shop Acker Merrall & Condit, the world’s leading luxury wine auction house, is proud to announce a complete rebrand to “Acker.” The rebrand launches a year of dynamic change in Acker’s auction and retail business, including remarkable live auctions, one-of-a-kind immersive luxury wine tastings, a forthcoming book, and more.

Established in 1820, the company, led by Chairman and renowned fine wine expert John Kapon, has transformed from a family business into an international wine auction house that holds over 15 live auctions each year in the U.S. and Asia, and online auctions every month. Its current sales channels include Acker Auctions, Wine Club, The Wine Workshop, and the retail store.

“Recording $125 million total sales and setting a $1 billion lifetime revenue record last year cemented the transformation of Acker from a family business into an international wine auction house,” John Kapon explained. “2020 marks the 200th anniversary of Acker. To go forward, we will continue to be bold. While keeping what our customers love about us, we will incorporate a new Acker that reflects our values, starting with a fresh brand identity that includes a new logo, monogram and slogan.”

The shortening of its name to “Acker” reflects its dedication to personally connecting with customers on a first name basis. The new motto “Shared Experiences, Individual Attention” reflects Ackers escalation of the art and enjoyment of wine consumption to a never-before-seen level. A unique virtue to Acker, the auction is a feast for wine lovers to gather and an opportunity for the wine auction house to share its passion and insights.

Renowned for offering the widest selection of the rarest and most highly sought-after wine to enthusiasts, collectors and burgeoning wine lovers worldwide, this spring, Acker will host three remarkable live auctions in New York and its first-ever spirits auction in Hong Kong. The first, on April 6th, focuses on “The Chalet Collection,” from a lifelong European collector and lover of wines including numerous lots of rare, coveted Selosse Champagne, Armand Rousseau and Domaine de la Romanee Conti. The entire auction is estimated to bring in five million dollars. The second, on May 15th, will dazzle with its offer of limited production Rhone-style cult wines from Sine Qua Non and one of the largest offers ever of their wines. A portion of the proceeds will go to a charity of producers’ Manfred and Elaine Krankl’s choice.

The Hong Kong auction on May 11th will be Acker’s first ever Spirits only auction, focusing on coveted whiskeys, bourbons and cognacs from the world’s most collectible producers. “Spirits are an increasingly important part of the market, and we are excited to expand our regular offerings of the world’s finest beverages,” added Kapon. Acker will close its season in New York on June 19th with an offering from the personal collection of legendary German wine importer, Rudi Wiest.

Kapon, Acker’s third-generation wine merchant, noted, “I have always believed that a bottle must be shared to truly show its value, and I am excited to see this philosophy being so distinctively presented in our new branding. This is a milestone for Acker. We are hands-on, confident, and ready to lead our industry for the next 200 years.”

For more information on Acker’s upcoming auctions, or to consign a collection, please visit www.ackerwines.com.

About Acker

Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world’s largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, in-store tastings of high-end wines daily, and its ne plus ultra – fine and rare wine auctions.

