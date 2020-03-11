The World's Longest Monster Truck Throttles Onto The Trade Show Floor

BIG GUNS, the world’s longest monster truck, is now being offered as the ultimate vehicle to drive traffic to exhibitors' trade show booths. At over 35 feet long and 13 feet high and weighing in at 20,000 lbs., BIG GUNS towers as it sits on its 66-inch massive tires.

“We’ve owned BIG GUNS for close to a year, and its awesome appearance still impresses me,” said Eric Brashear, the owner and Big Shot at Shoot Las Vegas. "People will actually stop on the road to get out of their cars to take pictures of it. It’s really an amazing piece of equipment.”

Built by Patrick Enterprises and originally named Chaos, the truck toured the Monster Truck circuit as a show truck as well as touring with Joe Diffie and Jason Aldean before being purchased in early 2017 for use at Shoot Las Vegas’ gun range. Brashear then realized what he had and decided to offer the monster truck for trade shows and events. “I have been in the special event industry for over 30 years, including providing trade show traffic builders for thousands of trade show exhibitors from all different industries, and I can tell you this will be a hit in any type of trade show booth.” Brashear also points out that if the trade show booth isn’t big enough, BIG GUNS can usually be placed just outside the trade show entrance as additional display to deliver the company message.

Because it is such a popular photo op, exhibitors have the option of wrapping this massive beast with their own custom graphics. It can also be outfitted with an optional lighting and fog machine package as well as flat screen monitors to deliver the exhibitor's message. Although based in Las Vegas, BIG GUNS can be transported almost anywhere in the United States.

Debuting just in time for the 2018 trade show season, BIG GUNS calendar is currently wide open and accepting reservations for events as far as one year out.

