Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The World's Longest Monster Truck Throttles Onto The Trade Show Floor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

BIG GUNS, the world’s longest monster truck, is now being offered as the ultimate vehicle to drive traffic to exhibitors' trade show booths. At over 35 feet long and 13 feet high and weighing in at 20,000 lbs., BIG GUNS towers as it sits on its 66-inch massive tires.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005182/en/

YOU Can Drive a Monster Truck! (Photo: Business Wire)

YOU Can Drive a Monster Truck! (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve owned BIG GUNS for close to a year, and its awesome appearance still impresses me,” said Eric Brashear, the owner and Big Shot at Shoot Las Vegas. "People will actually stop on the road to get out of their cars to take pictures of it. It’s really an amazing piece of equipment.”

Built by Patrick Enterprises and originally named Chaos, the truck toured the Monster Truck circuit as a show truck as well as touring with Joe Diffie and Jason Aldean before being purchased in early 2017 for use at Shoot Las Vegas’ gun range. Brashear then realized what he had and decided to offer the monster truck for trade shows and events. “I have been in the special event industry for over 30 years, including providing trade show traffic builders for thousands of trade show exhibitors from all different industries, and I can tell you this will be a hit in any type of trade show booth.” Brashear also points out that if the trade show booth isn’t big enough, BIG GUNS can usually be placed just outside the trade show entrance as additional display to deliver the company message.

Because it is such a popular photo op, exhibitors have the option of wrapping this massive beast with their own custom graphics. It can also be outfitted with an optional lighting and fog machine package as well as flat screen monitors to deliver the exhibitor's message. Although based in Las Vegas, BIG GUNS can be transported almost anywhere in the United States.

Debuting just in time for the 2018 trade show season, BIG GUNS calendar is currently wide open and accepting reservations for events as far as one year out.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta introduces measures to support businesses affected by Coronavirus
PU
10:09aBLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : Investment Companies Roundup Review ? March 2020
PU
10:09aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
10:09aWESTMINSTER : New Product – WG Car, Bus, Truck & Container X-Ray Scanning Portal
PU
10:09aWAYFAIR : Diagnosing Sales Tax Rules For Digital Health Products
AQ
10:08aCME : Stock, bond and FX trading volumes boom as volatility jumps
RE
10:08aTHE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Announces Growth Strategy and Unified Branding for Southern Region Agencies
BU
10:07aFANVESTOR : ™ - the First Patented Fan-Sourced Fundraising Platform that is SEC Compliant - Wins "Crowdfunding Innovation Award" in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
PR
10:07aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PR
10:07aDANGOTE CEMENT : to Produce 20,000 BPD Oil From July - Official
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group