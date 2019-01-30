The World's Newest and Most Exclusive Suite On Board Seven Seas SplendorTM

As The Largest Suite Ever Built On A Luxury Cruise Ship, The Regent Suite Perfects Elegance With $200,000 Hand-Crafted Bed, Magnificent In-Suite Spa Retreat and 4,443 Square-Feet of Beauty and Comfort

The new most luxurious residence at sea will be perched on the 14th deck of Seven Seas SplendorTM, above the bridge and overlooking the ship’s bow when she sets sail in February 2020.

As the largest suite ever constructed on a luxury cruise ship with more than 3,000 square-feet of interior accommodations, the Regent Suite is 4,443 total square-feet of palatial elegance at sea, complete with an in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree views over the ship’s bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a Captain’s view to see the world’s most beautiful destinations as Seven Seas Splendor arrives at each port. Guests in the Regent Suite also enjoy first-class domestic air accommodations, a dedicated personal butler to manage all the details of the guests’ experience, a personal car with driver and guide in every port, and the exquisite comfort of a custom, hand-crafted $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens brand.

And unlike the most exclusive residences and retreats on land, the stunning views from Regent Suite’s floor-to-ceiling wall of windows along three sides of the ship change daily as guests sail to iconic destinations and hidden gems across the world on Seven Seas Splendor voyages.

“The Regent Suite is the ultimate example of how Seven Seas Splendor will astonish luxury travelers with an unrivaled experience, and it reflects the superior level of detail you’ll uncover throughout this stunning ship,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “In the Regent Suite, whether you’re entertaining friends in your elegant living room, enjoying caviar or lobster in your dining room, relaxing on your hand-crafted Hästens Vividus bed, delighting in unlimited spa services in your personal in-suite treatment area, or exploring a seaside village with your personal car and guide coordinated by your dedicated head butler, the holistic experience represents luxury perfected.”

There is only one Regent Suite on board Seven Seas Splendor, and it builds on the renowned reputation of the Regent Suite on Seven Seas Explorer. The Regent Suite master bath and in-suite spa are 30 percent larger on Seven Seas Splendor to incorporate a stunning floor-to-ceiling ocean-view shower. Also different: A custom-made Treesse minipool spa is placed on the front balcony, providing incredible views from the glow of dawn to the setting sun while guests soak and relax while sipping a glass of Veuve Clicquot. The fully-stocked bar bordering the living room and solarium allows for unobstructed ocean views while you recline in comfort as a personal butler mixes your favorite beverage.

At 4,443 square-feet, the Regent Suite is nearly twice as large as the average American home and 20 times larger than the average cruise ship stateroom. With an all-inclusive price of $11,000 per night based on double occupancy, the Regent Suite is already sold-out for nearly all of Seven Seas Splendor’s 2020 inaugural season sailings.

Perfected Bedrooms and Spa Suite

The centerpiece for the luxurious master bedroom is a custom-made $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens brand. The king-sized continental bed is being built by four master artisans at the Hästens workshop in Köping, Sweden and features a pinewood frame, steel springs, and layers of flax, horsetail hair, and cotton and wool batting. With over 300 hours of labor and an 18-month timeline to complete, the mattress will be the most luxurious bed at sea, allowing guests to sleep in unparalleled comfort and care each night after exploring the world during the day.

The Regent Suite’s Italian marble- and stone-adorned spa treatment area with gilded golden accents offers a full sauna, heated relaxation loungers and multi-jet shower, plus unlimited complimentary in-suite spa treatments.

A separate sitting area in the master bedroom features a sumptuous sofa and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television. The guest bedroom in the two-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath suite reflects the master suite design with a separate and inviting sitting area, walk-in closet and private balcony. The Regent Suite accommodates up to six guests in total.

Luxurious Living and Dining Areas

The interior décor features exotic woods, handcrafted furnishings, Italian marble and golden chandeliers. Curated art sculptures and priceless works of art adorn the suite. Tillberg Design of Sweden conceived the Regent Suite décor.

Regent Suite guests also have exclusive access to an additional private dining room every evening in The Study located on Deck 11, where they can host a cocktail reception or enjoy fine dining selections from the exquisite steakhouse, Prime 7, or the modern French restaurant, Chartreuse.

Personalized Service

A Pre-Voyage Concierge will take care of the delicate details of dressing guests’ Vividus bed in their preferred linens and pillows, place guests’ selection from the aromatic menu in the suite, and ensure guests’ choice of designer bath and skincare products are ready in their bath. The Head Butler serves as a dedicated personal assistant to Regent Suite guests, coordinating spa services, daily activities and ensuring the car and driver meets the guests at their preferred location on shore.

About Seven Seas Splendor

When Seven Seas Splendor launches in February 2020, it will deliver a new level of elegance to the cruise industry and perfect the luxury experience for travelers. Guests will enjoy awe-inspiring social spaces as well as 375 beautifully appointed, all-balcony suites ranging from the 307 square-foot, entry-level Veranda Suite, to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite. Every part of the ship has a distinctive look, all featuring intricate design details that create a gorgeous and relaxing environment for guests as they sail through some of the most desirable destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Caribbean and North America.

Upon opening reservations for Seven Seas Splendor in April 2018, Regent Seven Seas Cruises had the best single booking day in the brand’s 26-year history, accounting for a 32 percent increase over the previous all-time high. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368) or contact a professional travel advisor. Luxury travelers and travel agents can also access a digital brochure here.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an unrivaled experience to luxury travelers. The cruise line’s modern four-ship fleet visits more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world, and will add Seven Seas Splendor in 2020 as the fleet’s fifth ship and then grow by a sixth ship in 2023. All luxuries are included in Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyages, such as all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. In 2018 the cruise line concluded a $125 million refurbishment program of Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator to elevate the fleet’s elegance to the benchmark set by Seven Seas Explorer.

