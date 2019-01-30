The World's Newest and Most Exclusive Suite On Board Seven Seas SplendorTM

The new most luxurious residence at sea will be perched on the 14th
deck of Seven
Seas SplendorTM, above the bridge and overlooking the
ship’s bow when she sets sail in February 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005588/en/
Guests in the Seven Seas Splendor Regent Suite enjoy first-class domestic air accommodations, a dedicated personal butler to manage all the details of the guests’ experience, a personal car with driver in every port, and the exquisite comfort of a custom, hand-crafted $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens brand. (Photo: Business Wire)
As the largest suite ever constructed on a luxury cruise ship with more
than 3,000 square-feet of interior accommodations, the Regent Suite is
4,443 total square-feet of palatial elegance at sea, complete with an
in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and
treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree
views over the ship’s bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda,
and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a
Captain’s view to see the world’s most beautiful destinations as Seven
Seas Splendor arrives at each port. Guests in the Regent Suite also
enjoy first-class domestic air accommodations, a dedicated personal
butler to manage all the details of the guests’ experience, a personal
car with driver and guide in every port, and the exquisite comfort of a
custom, hand-crafted $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens
brand.
And unlike the most exclusive residences and retreats on land, the
stunning views from Regent Suite’s floor-to-ceiling wall of windows
along three sides of the ship change daily as guests sail to iconic
destinations and hidden gems across the world on Seven Seas Splendor
voyages.
“The Regent Suite is the ultimate example of how Seven Seas Splendor
will astonish luxury travelers with an unrivaled experience, and it
reflects the superior level of detail you’ll uncover throughout this
stunning ship,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive
officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “In the Regent Suite, whether
you’re entertaining friends in your elegant living room, enjoying caviar
or lobster in your dining room, relaxing on your hand-crafted Hästens
Vividus bed, delighting in unlimited spa services in your personal
in-suite treatment area, or exploring a seaside village with your
personal car and guide coordinated by your dedicated head butler, the
holistic experience represents luxury perfected.”
There is only one Regent Suite on board Seven Seas Splendor, and
it builds on the renowned reputation of the Regent Suite on Seven
Seas Explorer. The Regent Suite master bath and in-suite spa are 30
percent larger on Seven Seas Splendor to incorporate a stunning
floor-to-ceiling ocean-view shower. Also different: A custom-made
Treesse minipool spa is placed on the front balcony, providing
incredible views from the glow of dawn to the setting sun while guests
soak and relax while sipping a glass of Veuve Clicquot. The
fully-stocked bar bordering the living room and solarium allows for
unobstructed ocean views while you recline in comfort as a personal
butler mixes your favorite beverage.
At 4,443 square-feet, the Regent Suite is nearly twice as large as the
average American home and 20 times larger than the average cruise ship
stateroom. With an all-inclusive price of $11,000 per night based on
double occupancy, the Regent Suite is already sold-out for nearly all of Seven
Seas Splendor’s 2020 inaugural season sailings.
Perfected Bedrooms and Spa Suite
The centerpiece for the luxurious master bedroom is a custom-made
$200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens
brand. The king-sized continental bed is being built by four master
artisans at the Hästens workshop in Köping, Sweden and features a
pinewood frame, steel springs, and layers of flax, horsetail hair, and
cotton and wool batting. With over 300 hours of labor and an 18-month
timeline to complete, the mattress will be the most luxurious bed at
sea, allowing guests to sleep in unparalleled comfort and care each
night after exploring the world during the day.
The Regent Suite’s Italian marble- and stone-adorned spa treatment area
with gilded golden accents offers a full sauna, heated relaxation
loungers and multi-jet shower, plus unlimited complimentary in-suite spa
treatments.
A separate sitting area in the master bedroom features a sumptuous sofa
and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television. The guest
bedroom in the two-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath suite reflects the
master suite design with a separate and inviting sitting area, walk-in
closet and private balcony. The Regent Suite accommodates up to six
guests in total.
Luxurious Living and Dining Areas
The interior décor features exotic woods, handcrafted furnishings,
Italian marble and golden chandeliers. Curated art sculptures and
priceless works of art adorn the suite. Tillberg Design of Sweden
conceived the Regent Suite décor.
Regent Suite guests also have exclusive access to an additional private
dining room every evening in The Study located on Deck 11, where they
can host a cocktail reception or enjoy fine dining selections from the
exquisite steakhouse, Prime 7, or the modern French restaurant,
Chartreuse.
Personalized Service
A Pre-Voyage Concierge will take care of the delicate details of
dressing guests’ Vividus bed in their preferred linens and pillows,
place guests’ selection from the aromatic menu in the suite, and ensure
guests’ choice of designer bath and skincare products are ready in their
bath. The Head Butler serves as a dedicated personal assistant to Regent
Suite guests, coordinating spa services, daily activities and ensuring
the car and driver meets the guests at their preferred location on shore.
About Seven Seas Splendor
When Seven Seas Splendor launches in February 2020, it will
deliver a new level of elegance to the cruise industry and perfect the
luxury experience for travelers. Guests will enjoy awe-inspiring social
spaces as well as 375 beautifully appointed, all-balcony suites ranging
from the 307 square-foot, entry-level Veranda Suite, to the lavish 4,443
square-foot Regent Suite. Every part of the ship has a distinctive look,
all featuring intricate design details that create a gorgeous and
relaxing environment for guests as they sail through some of the most
desirable destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia,
Caribbean and North America.
Upon opening reservations for Seven Seas Splendor in April 2018,
Regent Seven Seas Cruises had the best single booking day in the brand’s
26-year history, accounting for a 32 percent increase over the previous
all-time high. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com,
call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368) or contact a professional travel
advisor. Luxury travelers and travel agents can also access a digital
brochure here.
About Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an unrivaled experience to luxury
travelers. The cruise line’s modern four-ship fleet visits more than 450
iconic and immersive destinations around the world, and will add Seven
Seas Splendor in 2020 as the fleet’s fifth ship and then grow by a
sixth ship in 2023. All luxuries are included in Regent Seven Seas
Cruises voyages, such as all-suite accommodations, round-trip
business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the
largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet
access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and
spirits, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel
packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. In
2018 the cruise line concluded a $125 million refurbishment program of Seven
Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator
to elevate the fleet’s elegance to the benchmark set by Seven Seas
Explorer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005588/en/