The Worldwide Tuna & Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market (2018-2023): Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Nutrition are the Fastest Growing Markets for Algae-Based Omega-3 Applications

The "The Worldwide Tuna & Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market 2018-2023: Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Tuna Omega-3 Ingredients & Algae Omega-3 Ingredients are expected to register CAGRs of 4.1% and 11.6% respectively, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The balance quantity of EPA and DHA is required to meet the daily need of omega-3. Supplement form is the easiest and an efficient way to meet the daily requirement, which is not possible through function food, due to the undefined balance of EPA+DHA. In addition, dietary supplements do not require over-the-counter (OTC) drug permission, which is another major factor that accelerates the demand for tuna oil and algae omega-3.

With the growing R&D on EPA benefits on the human body, the demand for EPA-only-based supplements are increasing. However, strict regulatory guidelines for dietary supplement in some regions, such as Europe, are affecting the market's growth.

Although algae-based EPA is still a niche market, it is recording a growth rate faster than that of algae DHA. Pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition are the fastest growing markets for algae-based omega-3 applications. The high price of algae DHA is restraining its growth in developing countries. High birth rate in China, coupled with the lift of ban on one child policy, is likely to accelerate the demand for algal and tuna DHA.

Market Developments

DSM and Evonik have established a joint venture for omega-3 fatty acids, from sustainable natural marine algae source for animal nutrition. The initial product application is aimed at salmon aquaculture and pet food.

SeaDragon Limited has opened a refinery plant with a capacity of 1700 metric ton of crude tuna oil refining.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles (Algae Omega 3 Market)

Bioprocess Algae LLC

DSM Nutritional Products

Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biodroga)

Bioceuticals (Blackmores)

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Source Omega LLC

Cellana

Qualitas Health

Algaecytes

Simris ALG

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Feyecon

Testa

Metagenics

Xymogen

Polaris

Deva Nutrition

Jiangsu Tiankai Biotechnology

Xiamen Huison Biotech

Algisys

Confidence USA

Corbion

7. Company Profiles (Tuna Oil Company Profiles)

Marvesa Holding NV (Koster Marine Oils GmbH, Hamburg)

Marine Biotechnology Products Ltd.

Malayan Fish Oil

GOIA Ltd. (Ocean Products Seychelles Ltd.)

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

Ben Cat Fish Meal & Fish Oil Factory

Seadragon Ltd.

T.C. Union Agrotech

LYSI HF

Clover Corporation

American International Chemical

Olvea Fish Oils

Nanjing Senhai Biological Oil & Fats Co.

Imperialoel

Smit & Zoon Functional Oils

Omega Protein Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4drqg/global_tuna_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005204/en/