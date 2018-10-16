The X7 Delivers Right-sized Packaging Automation from Packsize While Reducing Labor, Shipping, and Material Costs

Order X7™ today; add the custom solution for single- and complex multi-item orders in 2019

The continued decline in unemployment is impacting companies across nearly every industry; a reported 3.7 percent national average in September by the U.S. Department of Labor. Heightened demand for goods ordered over the internet amplifies the worker shortage for these companies shipping products. To ensure optimal and timely outcomes and smart industry improvements for its customers, Packsize today announces its fully automated, right-sized packaging system, the X7™. The new automated custom box-making system represents a significant investment by Packsize in machine learning, packaging process automation, corrugated infrastructure and testing, and business intelligence. The automated system is the second in the company’s X Series line of automated, On Demand Packaging® technology solutions.

Advancing packaging automation for complex, single- and multiple-item orders, the X7™ achieves sustainability and supply chain workflow optimization. Delivering the most needed functions to make, pack, and ship a right-sized box in three seconds, the X7™ is designed to produce 1,200 to 2,400 ready-to-ship boxes an hour for products of varying types and sizes. The X7™ also delivers on Packsize’s stringent standards for z-Fold® corrugated quality and throughput.

“The X7™ is unrivaled when it comes to corrugated material yields and packaging speeds of up to 2,400 boxes an hour per packaging cell, based on its configuration and layout,” said Packsize General Manager Brandon Brooks, who oversees the international company’s operations in North America. “This advanced system positions well below the variable costs associated with many bagging solutions, and without losing the shipping protection of a right-sized corrugated box. We are proud to deliver the X7™ to address current labor shortages and customer expectations for better packaging experiences.”

The X7™ incorporates industry-leading manufacturing and development practices, such as a top-down glue application, a reduction of corrugated cutting positions, reduced dust and trim, and a wide conveyance system, as well as several design approaches that ensure speed and reliability.

Benefitting packaging optimization and production requirements for customers, the Packsize software platform, PackNet®, provides distribution and manufacturing businesses with a flexible, scalable architecture and an intuitive interface. PackNet® helps operators manage their corrugated yield, complex workflows, warehouse management and ordering systems, business intelligence, and the integration of other software and hardware.

Backed by a worldwide support organization of expert engineers and technicians, Packsize can assist every X7™ engagement at the local level and provides a full portfolio of packaging products and services for every unique packaging environment. Delivering the most needed functions to make, pack, and ship a right-sized box in three seconds, the X7™ is available in multiple configurations designed to produce ready-to-ship boxes completely automatically in varying packaging types and sizes. To learn more, contact ODPautomation@packsize.com.

