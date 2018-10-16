The X7 Delivers Right-sized Packaging Automation from Packsize While Reducing Labor, Shipping, and Material Costs

The continued decline in unemployment is impacting companies across
nearly every industry; a reported 3.7 percent national average in
September by the U.S. Department of Labor. Heightened demand for goods
ordered over the internet amplifies the worker shortage for these
companies shipping products. To ensure optimal and timely outcomes and
smart industry improvements for its customers, Packsize today announces
its fully automated, right-sized packaging system, the X7™.
The new automated custom box-making system represents a significant
investment by Packsize in machine learning, packaging process
automation, corrugated infrastructure and testing, and business
intelligence. The automated system is the second in the company’s X
Series line of automated, On Demand Packaging® technology
solutions.
Advancing packaging automation for complex, single- and multiple-item
orders, the X7™ achieves sustainability and supply chain
workflow optimization. Delivering the most needed functions to make,
pack, and ship a right-sized box in three seconds, the X7™ is
designed to produce 1,200 to 2,400 ready-to-ship boxes an hour for
products of varying types and sizes. The X7™ also delivers on
Packsize’s stringent standards for z-Fold® corrugated quality
and throughput.
“The X7™ is unrivaled when it comes to corrugated material
yields and packaging speeds of up to 2,400 boxes an hour per packaging
cell, based on its configuration and layout,” said Packsize General
Manager Brandon Brooks, who oversees the international company’s
operations in North America. “This advanced system positions well below
the variable costs associated with many bagging solutions, and without
losing the shipping protection of a right-sized corrugated box. We are
proud to deliver the X7™ to address current labor shortages
and customer expectations for better packaging experiences.”
The X7™ incorporates industry-leading manufacturing and
development practices, such as a top-down glue application, a reduction
of corrugated cutting positions, reduced dust and trim, and a wide
conveyance system, as well as several design approaches that ensure
speed and reliability.
Benefitting packaging optimization and production requirements for
customers, the Packsize software platform, PackNet®, provides
distribution and manufacturing businesses with a flexible, scalable
architecture and an intuitive interface. PackNet® helps
operators manage their corrugated yield, complex workflows, warehouse
management and ordering systems, business intelligence, and the
integration of other software and hardware.
Backed by a worldwide support organization of expert engineers and
technicians, Packsize can assist every X7™ engagement at the
local level and provides a full portfolio of packaging products and
services for every unique packaging environment. Delivering the most
needed functions to make, pack, and ship a right-sized box in three
seconds, the X7™ is available in multiple configurations
designed to produce ready-to-ship boxes completely automatically in
varying packaging types and sizes. To learn more, contact ODPautomation@packsize.com.
About Packsize®
Packsize
is a multinational technology company with headquarters in Salt Lake
City, Utah. Packsize develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and
sells On Demand Packaging® software, systems, and solutions.
Packsize makes it possible to make a right-sized box for every product,
on demand, and is leading On Demand Packaging® into the
fourth industrial revolution. Learn why leading brands embrace Smart
Packaging for a Healthy Planet® at www.packsize.com
and follow Packsize on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
© 2018 Packsize. All rights reserved. Packsize, the Packsize logo, On
Demand Packaging, X7, z-Fold, and Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet
are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Packsize LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005896/en/