The best Santa Train in England is available right around the corner in Buzzards Bay, MA

09/28/2018 | 04:00am CEST

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of families enjoyed The Train to Christmas Town in locations across the US last year, but also across the pond in England.  An article about the train in the London Telegraph asked, "Is this the best Santa Train in England?"  The writer of the article, Rosa Silverman, certainly thought so, as she concluded, "The Train to Christmas Town… was, therefore, a must."  Many families who experienced the train ride in Buzzards Bay agreed. Overall, nearly 150,000 people rode Train to Christmas Town in 2017, and tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Christmas season, with dates close to Christmas selling fast.

Ride the Train to Christmas Town this year! Cocoa, cookies, Santa, stories, and fun family memories in the making. (PRNewsfoto/Grenada Railroad)

"Our guests recognize that the Buzzards Bay Train to Christmas Town is a fantastic show and train ride for families, and many are excited and ready for this year's train," said Ed Ellis, operator of the train.  The on-board theatrical event is based on the children's book, The Train to Christmas Town, which follows the story of a young girl named Janice and her friends as they take their traditional ride to see Santa and his jolly elves.

The Train to Christmas Town includes many of the popular features from previous years, including cocoa and cookies, a reading of the book, a visit from Santa with a gift for each child, and Christmas carols on the way back.  And, the train ride features an engaging cast of storybook characters including Wabash the squirrel, Zephyr the cat, and Bumblebee the bear, all going to Christmas Town on the train.

The festive atmosphere at the station and on the train includes original holiday music from the Grammy-nominated band "Trout Fishing in America." The book was written by Peggy Ellis, a lifelong educator, and was illustrated by Jeffrey Lee, who is best known as the graphic artist behind the 1980's arcade game Q*bert.

The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at other locations in the US and UK.  Tickets are available online at https://www.capetrain.com/train-to-christmas-town/  or by phone at (888) 797-7245.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-santa-train-in-england-is-available-right-around-the-corner-in-buzzards-bay-ma-300720748.html

SOURCE Cape Cod Central Railroad


© PRNewswire 2018
