The committee retains the CBR at 7.00pc

PRESS RELEASE

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on May 27, 2020, against a backdrop of the continuing global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and measures taken by authorities around the world to contain its spread and impact. The MPC assessed the economic impact so far, and the outcomes of its policy measures that were deployed in March and April to mitigate the adverse economic effects and financial disruptions.

The global economic outlook in 2020 has deteriorated further and remains highly uncertain. GDP across the advanced economies contracted sharply in the first quarter, mainly reflecting widespread business closures, severe disruptions to trade and supply chains, and the collapse in global travel. The growth is expected to worsen further in the second quarter, with the imposition of more stringent containment measures. Several countries have commenced limited and cautious reopening of their economies, but risks remain elevated on a possible resurgence of the pandemic. Additionally, the re-emergence of US-China trade tensions portends a significant risk to the recovery of the global economy.

In contrast, leading indicators of the Kenyan economy point to relatively strong GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, growth is expected to weaken in the second quarter, due to the adverse impact of the containment measures, particularly in transport and storage, trade and accommodation and restaurants. As a result, real GDP growth in 2020 could slow to about 2.3 percent from 5.4 percent in 2019.

Overall inflation is expected to remain within the target range in the near term. This is supported by the improving food supply due to favourable weather conditions, lower international oil prices, the impact of the reduction of VAT and muted demand pressures.

The lowering of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) in March released KES 35.2 billion to the banking sector, and continues to be transmitted through the economy. To date, 82.6 percent of the funds (or KES 29.1 billion) has been channeled to support lending, especially to the tourism, transport and communication, real estate, trade and agriculture sectors.

In line with the additional emergency measures announced by CBK on March 18 to provide relief to borrowers, the repayment period of personal/household loans amounting to KES 102.5 billion, or 13.1 percent of the banking sector personal/household gross loans, had been extended by the end of April. For other sectors, a total of KES 170.6 billion had been restructured mainly to Trade (43.5 percent), Manufacturing (13.6 percent), Tourism (9.0 percent) and Real Estate (9.8 percent). Total loans restructured worth KES 273.1 billion accounted for 9.5 percent of the total banking sector loan book of KES 2.8 trillion. These measures have begun to provide the intended relief to borrowers.