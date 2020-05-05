Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The crisis caused by the epidemic has overwritten previous economic outlooks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:49am EDT

'The primary goal of Hungarian economic policy is to protect the economic results achieved so far, and to regain the momentum of economic growth', it states in the Convergency Program submitted to the European Commission by the Ministry of Finance. The document calculates with 3 percent economic recession and a target budget deficit of 3.8 percent for this year, with economic performance possibly increasing to 4.8 percent next year.

In contrast to this year, when the document centred on economic growth in excess of the European Union average and falling sovereign debt, at the focus of this year's document lies the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

In view of the fact that handing the direct and indirect economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis requires an increased role on the part of the treasury, the budget deficit will exceed the original target for this year; it is expected to be 3.8 percent, falling to 1 percent by the end of the programme period.

The document forecasts a 3.0 percent reduction in GDP this year, but in 2021 growth could reach 4.8 percent, and GDP growth of over 4 percent is expected between 2022 and 2024. Following a slowdown in the falling trend of the sovereign debt to GDP ratio this year, the tendency is expected to return in 2021, and in 2024 the debt rate could fall below the 60 percent benchmark value.

Hungarian economic policy remains committed to the convergency process, which the government wishes to achieve via the improvement of competitiveness, the continuation of tax cuts, and responsible fiscal management.

Thanks to the economic policy of recent years, in March the virus met with a resistant economy that had a balanced structure, and accordingly the rebooting of the Hungarian economy may also be successfully assisted by the economy protection measures.

(Ministry of Finance/MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Economy of Hungary published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aVAXIL BIO : Announces Collaboration Agreement With The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), Israel's Leading Tertiary Care Facility
AQ
09:03aUSA COMPRESSION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:03aROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aLANCASTER COLONY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:03aINMUNE BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:03aSpotOn and SoFi Partner to Connect SMBs with Federal Stimulus Loan Programs
BU
09:03aIMMUTA : Achieves Amazon RDS Ready Designation
BU
09:03aSMARTLY.IO ANNOUNCES SOFA SUMMIT : the World's Largest Virtual Social Advertising Event
BU
09:03aNTC Donates $25,000 and 8,000 Surgical Masks to St. Joseph's Hospitals
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group