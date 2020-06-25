Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The crops are up so now it's time to get down to business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:04am EDT

The winter crops of 2020 are up and away for most grain growers in the southern cropping region - signalling it is now time to get down to other business.

Growers' post-seeding priorities include the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Farm Business Updates which are important forums for identifying opportunities to grow the bottom line of farm enterprises.

In a forced break from tradition, this year's Farm Business Updates have moved from regional locations to the homes and offices of growers and advisers via a convenient, free-of-charge online format.

Farm Business Update topics will be spread across the week July 6-10, with one topic per day being discussed by leading experts. Each one-hour presentation will begin at 1pm AEST.

'The Farm Business Updates are designed to drive innovation and adoption of improved farm business management practices across the grains industry, and that intent remains firmly in place as we deliver the Updates via the interactive online arrangement,' says GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Courtney Ramsey.

'This format is a departure from the norm but we hope growers and advisers embrace the modified programs and take the opportunity to tune in at lunch time.'

The southern Farm Business Update week begins on Monday, July 6, with an economic outlook presentation by John Crosbie from Deloitte Access Economics. Mr Crosbie will discuss agriculture's position in a post COVID-19 world and the impact on supply chains as the pandemic moves across the globe.

Managing volatility and risk inside and outside the farm gate will be the topic on Tuesday, July 7, when an expert panel share their insights and offer practical strategies to assist growers understand and manage their exposure to grain markets.

Paul Blackshaw of Meridian will explain how growers can utilise profits effectively to optimise returns and business outcomes on Wednesday, July 8. Mr Blackshaw will provide a practical approach to balancing competing business and personal priorities to achieve long term goals and objectives.

On Thursday, July 9, consultant Alex Thomas will delve into the topic of farm health and safety from a practical perspective, emphasising the need for a safer environment for every person who enters a farming property.

The final session on Friday, July 10, will focus on the development of management and decision making skills. This session will be led by consultant Clara McCormack, who will outline the path to improving confidence and becoming a more effective decision maker.

Go to the Farm Business Update sessions for details to register or phone ORM on 03 5441 6176 or email admin@orm.com.au.

For interviews

Courtney Ramsey, GRDC
0428 274 018

Contact

Sharon Watt, GRDC Communications Manager - South
0409 675 100
sharon.watt@grdc.com.au

Disclaimer

GRDC - Grains Research and Development Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 15:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:37aCAPITA PLC : - Announcement of AGM Results
PR
11:36aARCIMOTO : to Retire All Convertible and Senior Secured Notes
BU
11:34aNEXO : Sets Crypto-Lending Benchmark – Adds BTC and ETH to Earn on Crypto Suite Offering Up To 10% Interest
BU
11:33aAIR CANADA : quietly offers refunds to some passengers with cancelled flights
AQ
11:33aTarget Adding Grocery Items to Pickup and Drive Up Services in U.S.
DJ
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 25.06.2020
AQ
11:31aHANSA BIOPHARMA PUBL : receives positive CHMP opinion for Idefirix (imlifidase) for kidney transplant in EU
AQ
11:31aInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Boat and Yacht Transportation Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Recreational Boating to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aNOXOPHARM : Reports COVID-19 Trial Program to Commence in Europe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group