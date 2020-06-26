The effects of the corona shock on the banking sector and the real economy

Authors Poeschl, Johannes Subject Financial institutions ; Financial stability ; Macroprudential policy Type Economic Memo Year 2020 Published 26 June 2020

This economic memo isolates two channels through which the 'corona shock' affects the economy: a fall in asset prices and an increase in the dispersion of future shocks to the economy. Both shocks are contractionary, but they operate through different channels. A CCyB that is reactivated early reduces the impact of an asset price shock the most. In contrast, a CCyB that is reactivated late reduces the impact of a volatility shock the most.

Page Content