The efficacy of Hebelys® once again demonstrated and promoted in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science

New in vitro and clinical efficacy data have been published;

Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, the active substance of Hebelys®, considerably slows down cell senescence, the main cause of intrinsic skin ageing. It also helps to restructure the skin;

Thanks to its expertise in selecting appropriate biological tests, Greentech has developed an innovative and holistic psychobiological approach to demonstrate original properties.

Hebelys® is receiving a positive response from the market, which will be strengthened by the presentation of these new proofs of effectiveness;

The study confirms the interest and great potential of bacterial compounds for natural and effective skin care.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces the publication of an article in the August issue of the International Journal of Cosmetic Science on the benefits of the Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, the active substance of Hebelys®, a cosmetic ingredient co-developed by DEINOVE and Greentech.

The article, written jointly by Greentech and DEINOVE entitled "Attenuation of negative effects of senescence in human skin using an extract from Sphingomonas hydrophobicum: development of new skin care solution", is available online: https://doi.org/10.1111/ics.12534

It presents results from an in vitro (on reconstructed skin) and clinical study (conducted on 24 women, between 60 and 70 years old, over 56 days). It demonstrates the real effectiveness of Hebelys® and provides concrete suggestions on the mechanism of action of this innovative ingredient. The creative positioning of biological tests, which Greentech is used to, has revealed original properties.

The effect of Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract has been evaluated on cell senescence and skin isotropy1, and shows that " Sphingomonas extract delays skin ageing process, by reducing significantly cellular senescence, and potentiates the mechanisms for restructuring the skin. At the same time, Sphingomonas extract has a positive influence on self‐esteem and general mood. "

These supplementary efficacy data enrich Hebelys®'s sales arguments, and further boosts the positive dynamic observed since its commercial launch.

"This publication demonstrates the clinical benefits of Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, and more generally the interest of bacterial extracts, a natural and effective alternative to the active ingredients marketed today. It also supports the commercial momentum of Hebelys®, distributed by our partner Greentech. This new active, positioned on the promising "positive aging" segment, receives good customer feedback. Several cosmetic brands have already confirmed their interest and ordered samples for integration into their formulations," says Coralie MARTIN, Marketing Manager at DEINOVE.

ABOUT HEBELYS®

Hebelys® is a natural active, produced by the fermentation of Sphingomonas, designed for mature skin.

It is the first active ingredient resulting from the collaboration between DEINOVE and Greentech, the result of a combination of complementary skills: DEINOVE selected the strain from its extensive library, developed the production process to achieve optimal fermentation performances and supervised the in vitro tests to characterize the extract; Greentech developed the formulation process, validated stability and safety as well as efficacy by additional ex vivo and clinical tests.

This active ingredient has demonstrated its ability to preserve youthful skin thanks to its action on various ageing factors and in particular on proteins involved in the process of cell senescence.

Marketed by Greentech, Hebelys® is designed to be incorporated into anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle and moisturizing products.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents : A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and a third one with DOW. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

1 Isotropy refers to the mechanical properties of skin tissue.





