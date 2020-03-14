The first group of exhibitors at the 3rd CIIE unveiled

The last two editions of the China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) were very successful, attracting a large number of members from the international business community who reported a fruitful outcome owing to their participation. The CIIE offers foreign companies the opportunity to explore the vast potential of the Chinese market and is considered by many as the ideal platform for launching new products.

Preparations for this year's third edition are currently underway. At the end of January, more than a thousand companies had already confirmed their presence at the event and more than 50% of the total exhibition space had been reserved.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, on 12 March (one month earlier than last year), the CIIE office unveiled the list of the first group of 143 exhibitors participating in this year's event in order to foster closer ties between the exhibitors and buyers.

Among the companies that have registered to take part in the CIIE 2020, nearly 40% are Fortune Global 500 companies and more than half are industry leaders, including the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche and the Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic. These exhibitors have reserved more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition space in sectors such as the trade in services, automotive industry, medical equipment, manufacturing, food and agricultural products, and consumer goods.

Wang Hongwei, Head of the Buyers' Service Division at the CIIE Office, revealed that it was crucial to make an early announcement about exhibition information in order to attract foreign investment and seize upon potential opportunities.

"The early publication of the list of exhibitors will give companies more time to explore business opportunities and sales channels as well as initiate cooperation with business partners," said Richard Yiu, Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics China.

Zhao Bingdi, Panasonic's regional head of China and Northeast Asia, revealed that this list will play a key role in boosting exhibitors' confidence in the exhibition and the Chinese market in view of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. "Panasonic has full confidence in the Chinese economy and will continue to invest in the Chinese market," he added.

According to the organisers, preparations for the third edition of the CIIE will continue by adopting measures that do not involve physical contact, such as telephone calls, video-conferencing and e-mails, in order to prevent the further spread of the epidemic.

The companies taking part in the 3rd CIIE cover six fields of business: trade in services, automotive industry, consumer goods, smart industry and information technology, medical equipment and health products, and food and agricultural products.

The CIIE is the first import-themed exhibition in the world. This year's edition, the third since its creation in 2018, will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November.

