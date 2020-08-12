The focus is now on the election

The favorable context to cyclical stocks - aeronautics, hotels and transport have gained more than 7% in one week - has come to a slight halt in the United States, while European markets have soared.

Wall Street indices finished down, quite markedly in technology stocks, as the Nasdaq 100 gave up 1.89% at the close. This is the result, according to traders, of the lack of compromise in Congress on the stimulus package, while there were rumors earlier in the day that the end was near. This was enough to trigger big profit-taking on several of the indice's flagship companies (Apple comes to mind with its -3%) but not really panicking the rest of Wall Street indices, since the S&P500 only gave up 0.8% after... 9 consecutive sessions in the green.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia has a vaccine against coronavirus has not affected markets much. It must be said that phase III trials are not completed, which does not prevent the Russian leader from announcing the start of production as early as September. Given the traffic jam of vaccine candidates that is looming, we will have to get used to a multiplication of the effects of announcements all over the planet in the coming weeks, especially if this becomes a campaign argument in the United States.

Now that the earnings season is coming to an end, with companies posting better-than-expected results, investors will focus on the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Yesterday, Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president. The former California Attorney General earned a reputation for severity. The California senator would, if elected in November, be the first female vice president of the United States.

In Europe, according to figures released Wednesday by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the British economy contracted by a record 20.4% in the second quarter. In two quarters, the pandemic wiped out 17 years of economic growth. This quarter-on-quarter contraction the largest announced to date by a developed economy. The country is facing its worst recession since records began, the ONS said.

On the agenda today, we have U.S. inflation figures and the weekly oil inventories.