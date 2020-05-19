The future of 5G is now: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is coming to Verizon

Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for preorder starting May 21

Latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone is built from the ground up for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network

Galaxy S20 5G UW features groundbreaking new camera technology that lets you shoot 8K video and includes up to 30x Space Zoom

Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available in Verizon-exclusive Cloud White

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW (6.2”)1, built from the ground up to support 5G Ultra Wideband, is coming to Verizon. Preorder yours online or using the My Verizon app starting May 21 for $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

The Galaxy S20 5G UW expands on a legacy of innovation that has made Samsung a leader in 5G phones and a name synonymous with powerful cameras, hyper-fast device performance and stunning design. It joins the Galaxy S20 5G+ and Galaxy S20 5G Ultra , currently available on Verizon. Here are the coolest features of the Galaxy S20 5G UW:



5G Built Right: The Galaxy S20 5G UW taps into Verizon’s extremely-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, and will connect to Verizon’s low-band 5G network, going live later this year. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers access to speeds that will change the way you use your smartphone for work, play and everything in between.2



As it continues to expand, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will allow you to game with near-zero lag time and upload photos and videos to your favorite content-sharing platform as fast as you can shoot. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available on 13 devices in parts of 34 cities, with more being lit up throughout 2020.



A brand new camera system: Designed for the way you live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and Samsung’s biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment. The Galaxy S20 5G UW features a 64-megapixel camera with 30x Space Zoom so even when you are far away, you can zoom in close.



For videographers, the phone can shoot in 8K resolution so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Thanks to Super Steady’s anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal. What’s more? You can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube. With Single Take3, just one tap captures multiple photos and videos with different perspectives, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more. Then the AI recommends the best shots for you.



Striking design: The Galaxy S20 5G UW features Samsung’s gorgeous Infinity-O Display that gives you a cinematic viewing experience in the palm of your hand. The new 120Hz refresh rate display gives you lightning-fast touch response and super smooth graphics. The display includes an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for added security and an unobtrusive, centered 10MP front-facing camera cut-out for a sleek look.

Down to business.

Beyond the ability to connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to help run your business, the Galaxy S20 5G UW also offers great security. The Galaxy S20 5G UW is protected by Knox — the military-grade mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through the software level. Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 5G UW comes with a huge 4,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charger for super-fast charging to get you up and running in minutes.

What other new products are available at Verizon?

Verizon is your home for the latest Samsung Galaxy smart products and Galaxy S20 5G UW accessories, including:

Galaxy Book S ($41.66/month on Verizon device payment; 0% APR; $999.99 retail): Galaxy Book S is Samsung’s first Galaxy Computing device available for purchase, featuring LTE connectivity, long-lasting battery life 4 , and an ultra-portable design—engineered so that you can work the way you want to.

($41.66/month on Verizon device payment; 0% APR; $999.99 retail): Galaxy Book S is Samsung’s first Galaxy Computing device available for purchase, featuring LTE connectivity, long-lasting battery life , and an ultra-portable design—engineered so that you can work the way you want to. Galaxy Buds+ ($149.99 retail): Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds have been upgraded with three microphones, true wireless technology and up to 22 hours of battery life 5 . Now also available in Cloud Blue.

($149.99 retail): Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds have been upgraded with three microphones, true wireless technology and up to 22 hours of battery life . Now also available in Cloud Blue. Galaxy Tab S6 ($30.41/month on Verizon device payment; 0% APR; $729.99 retail): PC-caliber performance and storage on an Android tablet that weighs less than a pound.

($30.41/month on Verizon device payment; 0% APR; $729.99 retail): PC-caliber performance and storage on an Android tablet that weighs less than a pound. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Gear4, and others. Through June 3, get 25% off Galaxy S20 5G UW cases and screen protectors

What promotions and phone options are available?

Verizon has some great deals to help you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20.

Buy any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series smartphone and get up to $1,000 towards another, when you add a new Unlimited line and purchase the phone on a Verizon Device Payment plan 6 .

. New and existing customers save $150 when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW. This discount is given in 24 month bill credits 7 .

. Existing customers can save up to 50% with an additional $350 savings when you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20 and trade-in your existing smartphone and have an active Verizon premium Unlimited plan (Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get) 8 .

. Finally, if you purchase a Galaxy S20 5G series smartphone on a Verizon device payment plan you can also save $150 on select Samsung tablets and $100 on select Samsung wearables.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available with 128GB memory9 in a variety of colors, including Cloud Pink, Cosmic Gray and Verizon-exclusive Cloud White.

Visit verizonwireless.com for more information or to preorder your Galaxy S20 5G UW on May 21 at 3:01am ET. The Galaxy S20 5G UW will be widely available starting June 4.

1Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+ screen size is 6.2" in the full rectangle and 6.1" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

25G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities; see vzw.com for 5G Ultra Wideband availability. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device in the 5G coverage area. 5G availability and performance may be impacted by cases or covers.

3Take captures images and video up to 10 seconds.

4Battery life varies significantly with settings,usage, and other factors.

5Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

65G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Up to $999.99 device payment purchase per phone w/ 1 new smartphone line req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less $1000 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband: 5G access requires line activation on Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plans; 5G access applied as long as the line stays active on current Play More, Do More or Get More.

7Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase required. Less $150.00 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR.

8Up to $999.99 device payment purchase req’d. Less $350 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband: 5G access requires line activation on Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plans; 5G access applied as long as line stays active on current Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband; uploads initially over 4G LTE, but will not count against your 4G LTE data plan. $10/mo charge & credit for 5G access will appear on bill.

9Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

