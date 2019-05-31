Log in
The future of unified communications: VP of Sales, Leo Huang lays out Yealink's growth plans during the Global Roadshow 2019

05/31/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

XIAMEN, China, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, a renowned name in the unified communications industry ranks at No.1 internationally, in the SIP phone supplier market. The company is devoted to producing only the very best quality products.

Yealink Logo

With 18 years of industry experience under their belt and a broad, high-quality product portfolio, Yealink has sold over 15million IP phones in over 140 countries. Today almost 1 person out of every 500 people on this planet uses a Yealink product to ease collaboration and boost productivity.

Recently, during Yealink's exciting global roadshow, Leo Huang, revealed the secrets of Yealink's success. (Leo has been overlooking the sales and marketing departments of Yealink for over 14 years).

Leo Huang delightedly shared the emerging industry trends and advancements as well as talked about Yealink's R&D investments to realize their vision of easy collaboration and high productivity.

He stated that Yealink has witnessed a rapid growth in the past 5 years, in terms of both the market share and sales revenue. The company maintained a double-digit average annual revenue growth throughout, with a compound growth rate of 41.6%. In 2018, Yealink's annual revenue was estimated to have reached 260million USD.

With a consistently strong position in the UC industry, the company has been investing steadily in R&D. In the past few years, Yealink has invested millions of US dollars to establish a top-tier EMC lab and an audio lab. In 2018 alone, Yealink invested over 14 million USD in R&D.

These investments have facilitated their ability to attain the latest technical innovations and meet the ever-changing demands of the market.

Yealink has thrived immensely in a short span. According to Leo, one of the key reasons for their success attributes to the fact that their primary focus has always been on meeting customer needs in a fast-growing enterprise world.

During his speech at the roadshow, Leo Huang mentioned that upkeeping their reputation for developing high-quality products is something Yealink takes very seriously. Their strategic partnership structure with the likes of AT&T, Verizon, BT, and Microsoft is undeniably another major factor that contributes to Yealink's success.

When asked about Yealink's future plans, Leo Huang stated that in 2017, Yealink officially ranked at No.1 in the SIP Phone market, with the largest market share of 26%, the highest shipment, and the highest user satisfaction rate. But they don't plan to stop here.

With their continuous contribution to R&D, the quality of products and services, support of Yealink's esteemed partners and the faith of their customers, Yealink believes the future belongs to them. Leo envisions Yealink to be the leader in innovation as well as user experience.

About Yealink Inc.

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

Yealink VP of Sales, Leo Huang

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-unified-communications-vp-of-sales-leo-huang-lays-out-yealinks-growth-plans-during-the-global-roadshow-2019-300857180.html

SOURCE Yealink


© PRNewswire 2019
