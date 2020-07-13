'The global pandemic caused by the coronavirus is leading to new waves of migration, and for this reason reinforcing the protection of the external borders and eliminating all eternal reasons that are increasing or could increase migration pressure on the EU must be among the European Union's most important tasks', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared on his Facebook page in a statement to report on Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.



'The epidemic is having major healthcare, economic and security consequences, which bear with them further dangers for the European Union and the countries of Europe', Mr. Szijjártó stated. 'These problems must be handled as a priority, and accordingly it would be good if instead of encouraging migration the European Union were instead occupied with the real problems of the European people', he underlined.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade / MTI)