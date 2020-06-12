The government confirmed Estonia's views on the revision of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive

Tallinn, Stenbock House, 11 June 2020 - The government approved Estonia's views on the consultation addressed to the Member States of the European Union, which assesses the need to revise the Directive on the Deployment of Alternative Fuels Infrastructure (2014/94/EU).

Estonia is of the opinion that the directive, which helps to reduce the dependence of the transport system on oil and mitigate the environmental impact of transport, is effective.

At the same time, Estonia supports extending the scope of the directive to both air and rail transport.

In establishing an alternative fuel infrastructure, Estonia prefers objectives that can be achieved with national regulations instead of setting up a central additional obligation.

Estonia proposes that the owners of private alternative fuel charging networks also join the national uniform data gateways and make available information on the location, condition, availability, and prices of the charging point. That solution would facilitate cross-border cooperation.

Estonia is of the opinion that in addition to the TEN-T core and comprehensive network corridors, the infrastructure of alternative fuels should also be built across the country. Concerning the main TEN-T corridors, it is important to agree, at the EU level, on common principles for the development of alternative fuels infrastructure, on a timetable for the prioritisation of different fuels, and on support measures. A country-specific approach and regional cooperation should be preferred in implementing the Competition for Alternative Fuels or related measures (including the measures of the Connecting Europe Facility and the European Investment Bank). It is important to follow the principle of technology neutrality.

Estonia deems important the role of gas in supporting the transition to a climate-neutral economy. At the same time, an increasing share of gas produced from renewable energy sources or in a carbon-neutral way must be ensured in gas infrastructure. Gas plays an important role both in ensuring the security of energy supply and in balancing the electricity system. Investment support for the integration of renewable and carbon-free gases into the gas grid is also important.

At the EU level, there is a need to support the development and deployment of hydrogen and other renewable gaseous fuel technologies and to create the appropriate regulatory preconditions and funding opportunities to make hydrogen technology more accessible and competitive. In particular, Estonia deems it important to focus on finding and developing cost-effective solutions for the production, transportation, and storage of hydrogen and synthetic natural gas from renewable sources.