Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The government confirmed Estonia's views on the revision of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Tallinn, Stenbock House, 11 June 2020 - The government approved Estonia's views on the consultation addressed to the Member States of the European Union, which assesses the need to revise the Directive on the Deployment of Alternative Fuels Infrastructure (2014/94/EU).

Estonia is of the opinion that the directive, which helps to reduce the dependence of the transport system on oil and mitigate the environmental impact of transport, is effective.

At the same time, Estonia supports extending the scope of the directive to both air and rail transport.

In establishing an alternative fuel infrastructure, Estonia prefers objectives that can be achieved with national regulations instead of setting up a central additional obligation.

Estonia proposes that the owners of private alternative fuel charging networks also join the national uniform data gateways and make available information on the location, condition, availability, and prices of the charging point. That solution would facilitate cross-border cooperation.

Estonia is of the opinion that in addition to the TEN-T core and comprehensive network corridors, the infrastructure of alternative fuels should also be built across the country. Concerning the main TEN-T corridors, it is important to agree, at the EU level, on common principles for the development of alternative fuels infrastructure, on a timetable for the prioritisation of different fuels, and on support measures. A country-specific approach and regional cooperation should be preferred in implementing the Competition for Alternative Fuels or related measures (including the measures of the Connecting Europe Facility and the European Investment Bank). It is important to follow the principle of technology neutrality.
Estonia deems important the role of gas in supporting the transition to a climate-neutral economy. At the same time, an increasing share of gas produced from renewable energy sources or in a carbon-neutral way must be ensured in gas infrastructure. Gas plays an important role both in ensuring the security of energy supply and in balancing the electricity system. Investment support for the integration of renewable and carbon-free gases into the gas grid is also important.

At the EU level, there is a need to support the development and deployment of hydrogen and other renewable gaseous fuel technologies and to create the appropriate regulatory preconditions and funding opportunities to make hydrogen technology more accessible and competitive. In particular, Estonia deems it important to focus on finding and developing cost-effective solutions for the production, transportation, and storage of hydrogen and synthetic natural gas from renewable sources.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 21:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pTechnology Shares Climb Amid Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pBanks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe government confirmed Estonia's views on the revision of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive
PU
05:38pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : The government supports the European Union's economic recovery plan
PU
05:37pConsumer Shares Move Higher as Americans Grow More Optimistic -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pHealth Care Shares Rise; Coronavirus Worries Continue -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Climb After Steep Declines Thursday -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Rebound Following Thursday's Rout -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Advances Late-Stage Development of its Vaccine against COVID-19
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group