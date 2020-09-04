The head of the Russian military department held a working meeting with the UN Secretary General's special representative for Syria

03.09.2020 (20:15)

Western sanctions have a negative impact on the political settlement and the fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian Defenсe Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said during a working meeting with the UN special representative for the country Geir Pedersen.

'There have been significant changes in Syria, which relate to almost all areas of the crisis settlement of the political process, the humanitarian situation and post-conflict reconstruction, the fight against terrorism. Illegitimate western sanctions against Syria have a negative impact on these processes,' the head of the Russian military department said.

Among other negative factors, Sergei Shoigu called the violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, the looting of natural resources, as well as restrictions imposed due to coronavirus infection. However, the Syrian authorities, with the support of Russia, are doing everything possible to normalize the situation, he said.

At the same time, according to the Russian Defenсe Minister, it is difficult to understand the logic of western countries that, on the one hand, 'imitate concern for the Syrian people', and on the other, impose sanctions against them - prohibit the supply of medicines and products, preventing the return of refugees.

'The hand that mercilessly plunders this country is the hand that imposes sanctions. We need to come to the point where we can give the Syrian people freedom to develop by lifting sanctions and stop stealing oil,' Sergei Shoigu said.

The Russian Defenсe Minister is also perplexed by the position of Europe, which does not want to accept new flows of refugees, but, in his opinion, does everything to ensure that Syrians would like to leave their country.

