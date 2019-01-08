The “Auction At Graceland” During Elvis' Birthday Celebration Garners Strong Results From Bidders Worldwide

With thousands of fans and pop culture enthusiasts in Memphis for King
of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s™ 84th birthday celebrating the life and career of
Elvis at Graceland®,
music fans and collectors in Memphis and around the world participated
on site and online in hopes of going home with a piece of Elvis history
at The
Auction at Graceland, which brought in over $600,000 today.
Presented by Graceland
Auctions, the auction was held at the The
Guest House at Graceland. A portion of the auction benefited the
Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a 501(c)3 organization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006165/en/
Elvis in front of Graceland (Photo: Business Wire)
The auction featured rare and unique artifacts expertly authenticated by
Graceland Authenticated, including memorabilia from Elvis’ personal
life, prized jewelry pieces and attire. Highlights and sale prices
included: a custom made Red Velvet Shirt likely worn on stage for the
1956 evening show of Elvis’ famous September 1956 show in Tupelo,
Mississippi - $37,500; a Gold and Diamond Ring that Elvis wore on stage
and gave to his father Vernon - $30,000; an Elvis owned Diamond and Gold
Ring that he gave to J.D. Sumner - $22,500; Elvis’ Electro-Voice
Microphone - $17,500; Elvis’ Turquoise and Silver Ring - $11,875; 1956
Love Me Tender theater lobby standee, a rare movie artifact - $11,250;
Elvis’ Blue Winter Ski Jacket-$10,625; a pair of 1955 color slides of
Elvis performing in Austin, Texas on the Louisiana Hayride Tour -
$10,000; and much more.
For a complete list of all items and final sale prices visit http://auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx.
All of the prices realized include a 25% buyer's premium. For more
information about how to submit items for authentication by Graceland
Authenticated, please email authentication@graceland.com.
To have an artifact considered for inclusion in future Graceland
Auctions, please email consignments@graceland.com.
About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and
beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the
world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related
properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new
entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size;
the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and
the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’
home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live
events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by
managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Auction
A Circle and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the entity that manages
Auctions at Graceland. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to
ever receive five USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2018, it
was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and Best Holiday Historic Home
Tour, in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best
Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American
Attraction.” In 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named
Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone
named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information
on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.
Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:
Website: http://www.graceland.com/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ElvisPresleysGraceland
@VisitGraceland
on Twitter and Instagram
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGraceland
Livestream
events: https://livestream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland/events/3333050
Graceland
Live: http://www.gracelandlive.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/gracelandlive/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gracelandliveconcerts/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/livegraceland
SiriusXM’s
Elvis Radio, Channel 19: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006165/en/