The “Auction at Graceland” During Elvis Week Garners Strong Results from Bidders Worldwide

208 Artifacts Bring $800,000

With tens of thousands of fans in town for Elvis™ Week celebrating the life and career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at Graceland®, music fans and collectors in Memphis and around the world participated on site and online in hopes of going home with a piece of Elvis history at The Auction at Graceland. Presented by Graceland Auctions, the auction was held at the theater The Guest House at Graceland®. All of the items in the auction were from third-party collectors and none of the items included in the auction came from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale.

The auction featured 208 rare and unique artifacts expertly authenticated by Graceland Authenticated. The auction included artifacts from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis, gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis, and created to promote the king and his career.

Highlights included:

General Omar Bradley Owned 1942 Beretta Model M1934 9mm Corto Caliber Pistol Gifted to Elvis Presley on December 9, 1970, Later Gifted to Girlfriend Barbara Leigh: $51,250

Elvis Presley Owned Large 14kt Yellow Gold and Blue Lapis Ring with Diamonds and Garnets: $43,750

July 8, 1955 Publishing Agreement Between Elvis Presley and Hill and Range Songs, Inc. Signed by Elvis, Vernon Presley, Gladys Presley and Jean Aberbach: $37,500

RIAA Gold Record Award for Elvis Presley’s 1956 Album Elvis Presley – Awarded in 1966: $12,500

– Awarded in 1966: $12,500 Collection of Nine News Service Photos of Elvis Presley at his 1956 Tupelo, Mississippi Concert: $8,750

Elvis Presley Owned Original Oil Painting of his Plane the Lisa Marie : $11,375

: $11,375 Elvis Presley Owned Turquoise and Silver Statement Necklace Gifted to J.D. Sumner: $13,750

For a complete list of all items and final sale prices, visit http://auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx.

All of the prices realized include a 25% buyer's premium. The next Elvis Auction at Graceland will take place in January 2019 during the annual Elvis Birthday Celebration. To have an artifact considered for inclusion in future Graceland Auctions, please email consignments@graceland.com. For more information about how to submit items for authentication by Graceland Authenticated, please visit www.gracelandauthenticated.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Auction A Circle and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the entity that manages Auctions at Graceland. Graceland was named “Best Tennessee Attraction” for 2018 by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. In 2015, Graceland was named the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction” in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and in 2013, voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction” in the same poll. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:

Website: http://www.graceland.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElvisPresleysGraceland

@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram

Graceland Blog: http://blog.graceland.com/

Graceland Podcast: http://www.graceland.com/connect/podcast.aspx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGraceland

Livestream events: https://livestream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 19: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005036/en/