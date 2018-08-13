The “Auction at Graceland” During Elvis Week Garners Strong Results from Bidders Worldwide

With tens of thousands of fans in town for Elvis™
Week celebrating the life and career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at Graceland®,
music fans and collectors in Memphis and around the world participated
on site and online in hopes of going home with a piece of Elvis history
at The
Auction at Graceland. Presented by Graceland Auctions, the auction
was held at the theater The
Guest House at Graceland®. All of the items in the auction were from
third-party collectors and none of the items included in the auction
came from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all
artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie
Presley and are not for sale.
The auction featured 208 rare and unique artifacts expertly
authenticated by Graceland Authenticated. The auction included artifacts
from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis,
gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis, and created to promote
the king and his career.
Highlights included:
-
General Omar Bradley Owned 1942 Beretta Model M1934 9mm Corto Caliber
Pistol Gifted to Elvis Presley on December 9, 1970, Later Gifted to
Girlfriend Barbara Leigh: $51,250
-
Elvis Presley Owned Large 14kt Yellow Gold and Blue Lapis Ring with
Diamonds and Garnets: $43,750
-
July 8, 1955 Publishing Agreement Between Elvis Presley and Hill and
Range Songs, Inc. Signed by Elvis, Vernon Presley, Gladys Presley and
Jean Aberbach: $37,500
-
RIAA Gold Record Award for Elvis Presley’s 1956 Album Elvis Presley
– Awarded in 1966: $12,500
-
Collection of Nine News Service Photos of Elvis Presley at his 1956
Tupelo, Mississippi Concert: $8,750
-
Elvis Presley Owned Original Oil Painting of his Plane the Lisa
Marie: $11,375
-
Elvis Presley Owned Turquoise and Silver Statement Necklace Gifted to
J.D. Sumner: $13,750
For a complete list of all items and final sale prices, visit http://auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx.
All of the prices realized include a 25% buyer's premium. The next Elvis
Auction at Graceland will take place in January 2019 during the annual
Elvis Birthday Celebration. To have an artifact considered for inclusion
in future Graceland Auctions, please email consignments@graceland.com.
For more information about how to submit items for authentication by
Graceland Authenticated, please visit www.gracelandauthenticated.com.
About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and
beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the
world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related
properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s new
entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size;
the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and
the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’
home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live
events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by
managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Auction
A Circle and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the entity that manages
Auctions at Graceland. Graceland was named “Best Tennessee Attraction”
for 2018 by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. In 2015,
Graceland was named the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best
Historic Southern Attraction” in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice
Awards, and in 2013, voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction” in the
same poll. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.
