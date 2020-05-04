The next press conference of Governor Sejko on the monetary policy decision, 6 May 2020, at 16:00

In the framework of measures undertaken to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Albania on the monetary policy decision, 6 May 2020, at 16:00, will be transmitted live on social media, Facebook and Twitter of the Bank of Albania. TV studios may access online the press conference via these platforms.

