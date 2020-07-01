Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The payment system activity and Bank of Israel measures to enhance the stability and efficiency of the payments system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:19am EDT

The Bank of Israel is today publishing a report presenting a comprehensive description of its supervision of the payment systems in Israel, as common in other countries. The report presents the objectives and approaches of supervision of the payment systems, the main steps taken, and those that are planned for the future.

The report describes the supervisory measures and controls that the Bank of Israel implements over the payment systems with the objective of maintaining the systems' stability and efficiency. It focuses on payment systems that were declared, under the Payment Systems Law, as controlled systems.

The Bank of Israel ascribes great importance to public disclosure of the controls it implements, and will continue working to increase transparency and share with the public its activity in the payments system. In this context, we refer the public to the report's chapter on payment system efficiency, which details the measures that have been taken in accordance with accepted international standards. These measures are essentially a reform in terms of access to the payment systems, with the aim of making it easier for new participants to enter the market in order to enhance competition in the entire payments system.

The report (in Hebrew) can be found here:

https://boi.org.il/he/PaymentSystem/Documents/Payment%20systems%20oversight%20review%202016-2019.pdf​​​​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 11:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aIndia asks telcos, internet firms to block banned Chinese apps, ByteDance to hold talks
RE
07:46aPOTENTIAL RYANAIR JOB CUTS REMAIN AT 3,000 : spokeswoman
RE
07:44aWest should not do business with Huawei, senior UK MP says
RE
07:42aTSX futures dip after prior session rally
RE
07:42aA Reverse-Square-Root Recovery
DJ
07:38aMichael Kors owner Capri estimates 70% plunge in Q1 revenue
RE
07:36aU.S. employers announced more job cuts in June
RE
07:30aFutures retreat as virus surge threatens recovery
RE
07:29aIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Air Passenger Monthly Analysis - May 2020
PU
07:28aMacy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group