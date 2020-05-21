Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The rate of unemployment in Hungary will be lower than in the European Union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:39am EDT

This year, the European Commission will not be examining member states' deviation from the system of budgetary regulations, it states amongst others in the working document of the 2020 country specific report and recommendations on Hungary published by the Commission within the framework of the European Semester.

In addition, thanks to the favourable employment trends to date, according to estimates the rate of unemployment in Hungary will be lower than in the European Union.

The main goal of the recommendations being put forward for adoption is to contribute to the handling of the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and to assuring the rebooting of the economy and continued growth. In view of the epidemiological situation, in line with the activation of the so-called general exemption clause, this year the European Commission will not be examining any deviation from the system of budgetary regulations and will not be proscribing any numerical expected budgetary adjustment.

According to the Commission, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will also be felt significantly within the fields of the job market and employment: The European Union's average rate of unemployment of 6.7 percent for 2019 is expected to increase to 9 percent, after which a figure of around 8 percent may be expected again in the following years. The report stresses, however, that as a result of the positive development realised in Hungary in recent years, the expected level of the downturn is expected to be significantly lower in Hungary's case. In addition, the Commission acknowledges Hungarian progress with relation to reducing unemployment, and praises the ongoing development projects aimed at digitalising education.

However, similarly to previous years, the Commission's unfounded objection relating to the tax system, citing 'aggressive tax planning', also reappears.
The Commission objects to the fact that no withholding tax is payable with relation to the interest, royalty and dividend revenues of foreign businesses. This criticism is also unfair in view of the fact that in recent years the vast majority of foreign investment has come from within the EU, with relation to which it is precisely the community's guidelines that demand that no withholding tax be levied.

Within the framework of international action against aggressive tax planning, Hungary has not only supported the adoption of European guidelines to combat tax evasion, but continues to regularly take an active stand against tax avoidance on all international forums.

The draft copy of the report is once again not without political overtones this year; however the Hungarian government is doing everything possible to ensure that the European Semester is exclusively a stage for constructive professional debates focussing on economic policy.

(Ministry of Finance / MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Economy of Hungary published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 08:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aJOHN LAING : I-4 interchange opens three months early
PU
04:53aAIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04:53aK ELECTRIC : PTI leader condemns unannounced loadshedding
AQ
04:53aTATE & LYLE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:49aCARD FACTORY : Notice of Results and Strategy Update
PU
04:49aCredit claims as collateral for refinancing operations with the Eurosystem
PU
04:49aSpecial 'two sessions' in a crucial year
PU
04:49aASSURA : ASSU000X_presentation Final for Website.pdf
PU
04:47aRandall & Quilter Appoints Bank of America's Thomas Solomon as CFO
DJ
04:44aIn 2019 the tax burden on labour costs in Slovenia was 40.3%
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering
5WHITBREAD PLC : WHITBREAD : to raise $1.2 billion to weather COVID-19 crisis as profit drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group