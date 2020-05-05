The real strength of Europe

Luigi Federico Signorini, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, and Sylvie Goulard, Second Deputy Governor of the Banque de France, have penned a joint article published in the daily papers: La Repubblica, Süddeutsche Zeitung e Les Echos.

The article stresses the importance of a shared, pragmatic, and non-ideological response to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.