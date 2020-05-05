Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The real strength of Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Luigi Federico Signorini, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, and Sylvie Goulard, Second Deputy Governor of the Banque de France, have penned a joint article published in the daily papers: La Repubblica, Süddeutsche Zeitung e Les Echos.

The article stresses the importance of a shared, pragmatic, and non-ideological response to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 18:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCAPTOR CAPITAL : Announces Share Buyback Program
AQ
03:09pMachinists Appeal to President Trump for Help Saving Washington State Aluminum Plant
PU
03:09pBusiness Employment Dynamics in Utah – Third Quarter 2019
PU
03:09pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : 2020 D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Virtual Conference
PU
03:08pELEVATE CREDIT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pUWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:05pEVANS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pKAPA CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - KAPA.P
AQ
03:03pMOBILE MINI INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pCHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Health Care Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group