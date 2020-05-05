The real strength of Europe

Luigi Federico Signorini, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, and Sylvie Goulard, Second Deputy Governor of the Banque de France, have penned a joint article published in the daily papers: La Repubblica, Süddeutsche Zeitung e Les Echos.
The article stresses the importance of a shared, pragmatic, and non-ideological response to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Disclaimer
Banca d'Italia published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 18:43:00 UTC