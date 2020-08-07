The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 10 July 2020

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 8 July 2020
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 8 July 2020.
Auction No. 10 on 8 July 2020 / settlement on 10 July 2020
|
SERIES
|
ISIN
|
RECEIVED*
|
ACCEPTED*
|
PRICES ACCEPTED (PLN)
|
YIELD
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
AVERAGE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DS1023
|
PL0000107264
|
415.00
|
105.00
|
1,121.50
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPC0725
|
PL0000500286
|
2,831.76
|
2,686.76
|
993.32
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DS0726
|
PL0000108866
|
285.00
|
285.00
|
1,093.12
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PFR0627
|
PLPFR0000043
|
150.00
|
150.00
|
998,500.00
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DS0727
|
PL0000109427
|
130.00
|
130.00
|
1,095.28
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WS0428
|
PL0000107611
|
495.00
|
245.00
|
1,116.10
|
1.18
|
FPC0630
|
PL0000500278
|
1,537.00
|
1,537.00
|
997.59
|
2.15
* Nominal value (PLN million)
The total settlement amount is PLN 5,215.37 million.
