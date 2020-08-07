The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 10 July 2020

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 8 July 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 8 July 2020.

Auction No. 10 on 8 July 2020 / settlement on 10 July 2020

SERIES ISIN RECEIVED* ACCEPTED* PRICES ACCEPTED (PLN) YIELD AVERAGE AVERAGE (%) DS1023 PL0000107264 415.00 105.00 1,121.50 0.29 FPC0725 PL0000500286 2,831.76 2,686.76 993.32 1.39 DS0726 PL0000108866 285.00 285.00 1,093.12 0.91 PFR0627 PLPFR0000043 150.00 150.00 998,500.00 1.77 DS0727 PL0000109427 130.00 130.00 1,095.28 1.09 WS0428 PL0000107611 495.00 245.00 1,116.10 1.18 FPC0630 PL0000500278 1,537.00 1,537.00 997.59 2.15

* Nominal value (PLN million)

The total settlement amount is PLN 5,215.37 million.