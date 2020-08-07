Log in
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 10 July 2020

08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 8 July 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 8 July 2020.

Auction No. 10 on 8 July 2020 / settlement on 10 July 2020

SERIES

ISIN

RECEIVED*

ACCEPTED*

PRICES ACCEPTED (PLN)

YIELD

AVERAGE

AVERAGE (%)

DS1023

PL0000107264

415.00

105.00

1,121.50

0.29

FPC0725

PL0000500286

2,831.76

2,686.76

993.32

1.39

DS0726

PL0000108866

285.00

285.00

1,093.12

0.91

PFR0627

PLPFR0000043

150.00

150.00

998,500.00

1.77

DS0727

PL0000109427

130.00

130.00

1,095.28

1.09

WS0428

PL0000107611

495.00

245.00

1,116.10

1.18

FPC0630

PL0000500278

1,537.00

1,537.00

997.59

2.15

* Nominal value (PLN million)

The total settlement amount is PLN 5,215.37 million.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:03 UTC
