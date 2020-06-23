The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 5 June 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 5 June 2020

Auction No. 1799 on 5 June 2020/settlement on 5 June 2020

DAYSBIDS NOMINAL (PLN million) RECEIVED ACCEPTED PRICES ACCEPTED (PLN) MINIMUM REDUCTION (%) AVERAGEYIELD AVERAGE (%) 7

145583.45

145583.45

9999.81

9999.81

0.10