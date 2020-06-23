The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 5 June 2020
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 5 June 2020
Auction No. 1799 on 5 June 2020/settlement on 5 June 2020
|
DAYSBIDS NOMINAL (PLN million)
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
|
PRICES ACCEPTED (PLN) MINIMUM REDUCTION (%) AVERAGEYIELD AVERAGE (%)
7
145583.45
145583.45
9999.81
9999.81
0.10
Disclaimer
