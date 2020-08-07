The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 22 July 2020

Latest news

Money supply in June 2020

Publication date: 22-07-2020

In June 2020, the M3 money supply increased by PLN 28.3bn. The increase was mostly driven by a rise in deposits and other claims of non-financial corporations and households.

According to data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 22 July 2020, the M3 aggregate, reflecting the total supply of money, amounted to PLN 1,746.2bn at the end of June 2020, i.e. PLN 28.3bn more than at the end of May 2020.

In June 2020, the stock of household deposits and other claims of households which are included in the M3 aggregate increased by PLN 10.1bn, i.e. 1.1%, and amounted to PLN 942.8bn. Deposits and other claims of other financial institutions decreased by PLN 5.7bn, i.e. 8.5%, to PLN 61.7bn. The value of corporate deposits and other claims of corporates increased by PLN 14.4bn, i.e. 4.1%, to PLN 364.2bn, and in the local government sector it remained almost unchanged.

Household debt rose by PLN 1.2bn, i.e. 0.2%, to PLN 779.7bn. The stock of banks' claims on corporates decreased by PLN 7.2bn, i.e. 1.8%, to PLN 385.1bn, and the net debt of central government entities increased by PLN 5.3bn, i.e. 1.4%, to PLN 370.7bn.

See full money supply data