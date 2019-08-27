Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The second IEO project is announced - High-tech incubator NTC is about to be listed on CoinAll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:20am EDT

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll, the world's leading digital crypto exchange, announced that it will launch the second Star Project IEO, the top global high-tech industry incubator platform, New Technology Chain (NTC). The token sales will be on August 30, 15:00 (HKT). There will be a 20 minute subscription session for NTC sale.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

New Technology Chain is dedicated to building the world's top high-tech cultivation and growth ecosystem. Relying on blockchain technology, it has created a platform for users to directly participate in high-tech project investment with digital assets and share the benefits of project exit.

Star Project is a project display platform launched by CoinAll. It is divided into two parts: Star Project IEO and Lightning (no token sales stage). It provides high-quality project team with one-stop service from project initiation to seed user obtaining. In June of this year, CoinAll completed the first IEO, Pivot, the world's largest blockchain community, and achieved great success.

According to the announcement, the IEO will be launched on August 30th. The total sales volume is 12,000,000 NTC and in 0.025USD. The sales will be made by appointment. There will be a 20 minutes subscription session for NTC sale. At the same time, support OKB and USDT for subscription.

Headquartered in Singapore, NTC brings together first-line blockchain technical talents and professional fund managers to create an eco-chain of "High-tech projects + professional foundation managers + digital asset users". Globally, high-tech projects with long-term value for human beings are tapped, and users can directly participate in the investment through NTC and share the project's exit benefits.

As for CoinAll, after reviewing and evaluating hundreds of projects, CoinAll developed a complete project valuation model, according which, CoinAll can judge the quality of the project quickly and accurately. In a short period, there have been several projects including Lambda, Famton, Fusion, PVT, etc. landed on top exchanges such as OKEx and Binance after listing on CoinAll.

In addition, behind CoinAll, there are OKEx's world-leading security system, 24-hour global customer service and more than 20 million user base. Within one year of its establishment, CoinAll jumped to top 10 in the CMC rankings.

From the perspective of past projects, CoinAll has great points in terms of project selection, system stability and transaction depth after IEO. This high-tech field and the blockchain cross-border hand in hand, can collide with what kind of fireworks, it is worth looking forward to.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-second-ieo-project-is-announced---high-tech-incubator-ntc-is-about-to-be-listed-on-coinall-300907376.html

SOURCE CoinAll


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aTOYO TIRE : pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy
AQ
02:20aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
EQ
02:16aVEON : Announces Results of GTH Shareholders Meeting on Delisting
PR
02:15aBiofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
GL
02:15aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Mandatory Notices of Trades in IDEX - 26 Aug 2019
AQ
02:10aAlgerian economy creaks at the seams after six months of turmoil
RE
02:09aPOLARCUS : awarded XArray project in South East Asia
AQ
02:09aPROVIDENCE RESOURCES : P.l.c. - Update on Barryroe Farm-out Transaction
AQ
02:07aThe Management Board of JSC Olainfarm prevents fraudulent use of the company's assets
GL
02:05aYIELD GROWTH Licenses European Rights for 6 CBD Formulas to Melorganics for $900,000
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group