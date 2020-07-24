The secret to Côte d'Ivoire's electric success

A public-private energy revolution

'It all began in 1993, when the then government decided to open up the energy market to the private sector to avoid a recurrence of the major load-shedding crisis of 1984,' explains Gérard Bile Tanoé, Secretary General of CI-Energies, Côte d'Ivoire's public operator. Driving this decision-a first in Africa-was the desire to increase access to electricity to meet growing needs, while limiting the impact on public finances. Two international consortiums decided to take a chance and invest. The first constructed the CIPREL power plant that started generating electricity in 1995.

Then in 1999, on the outskirts of the commune of Youpougon renowned for its shops and restaurants, in the village of Azito, the second investor built and started operating the thermal plant that bears that village's name.

'The plant generated 140 MW at the outset, and we expanded over the past 20 years to triple our capacity to the current 480 MW,' states Jacques Kouassi, Technical Director of the Azito plant. The ongoing Phase IV expansion project will take generation capacity to 700 MW by 2022.

While Ivorian authorities were visionaries in deciding to privatize a portion of the sector, ensuring the confidence of private investors was key to making this vision a success.

'Various World Bank Group institutions lent their support from the get-go,' says Olivier Buyoya, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Country Manager for Côte d'Ivoire. Between 2010 and 2019, IFC, the World Bank Group's private sector arm, invested over $400 million in the construction and expansion of the Azito and CIPREL plants. 'Notably,' Buyoya adds, 'IFC also mobilized other partners,' which helped raise an additional $ 1.1 billion from other development finance institutions. The International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, provided $30 million in guarantees to attract other private investors and helped the government undertake the reforms and restructuring needed to ensure the energy sector's viability.

The World Bank Group renewed its support after the 2011 post-electoral crisis when the Azito plant had to boost its capacity to sustain the economic recovery. At that time, the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) stepped in to provide a $116 million guarantee to insure investors against political risks.

According to Kouassi, 'Once the World Bank Group is involved, investors feel confident.' He believes the most noteworthy outcome has been the sector's resilience and operational efficiency: 'There have been no service disruptions at Azito. Even at the height of the 2010-2011 post-electoral crisis, electricity was always available, despite power outages.'