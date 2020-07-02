Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The success of the Hungarian economy also depends on what kind of new production and research capacities arrive in Hungary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:44am EDT

'The success of the Hungarian economy is to a great extend dependent on what kind of new production and research capacities arrive in Hungary', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a statement to Hungarian public media on Wednesday from Germany.

According to Mr. Szijjártó, we are 'right to be confident' in view of the fact that over the past five years we have repeatedly broken all previous records relating to the volume of investment in Hungary. 'Hungary's investment environment is clearly the most competitive and favourable in Central Europe', he stated.

'This is being further improved by the major, comprehensive investment program that will be launched next week following the authorisation received from the European Commission', he stated. 'Within the framework of the program, we will be providing funding with no upper limit to enterprises that undertake to realise investment projects in the interests of preserving their current number of employees, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the amount invested', he announced.

'In addition, the rate of the social contribution tax payable by employers will also be cut by a further 2 percent, thanks to which employers will be able to spend the money saved on increasing employee wages or for operational or development purposes', he explained. 'Baden-Württemberg is Hungary's second most important trade partner within Germany. The 290 companies from Baden-Württemberg operating in Hungary provide jobs for 70 thousand Hungarians, and companies from Baden-Württemberg are in negotiation on the further expansion of their capacities even now', the Minister stated.

'All of the measures introduced within the framework of the Economy Protection Action Plan are inspiring enterprises to examine opportunities to realise further investments in Hungary', Mr. Szijjártó added.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aALLIANZ : Again, Malami Denies Shielding Alleged Killer-Soldiers From Prosecution
AQ
05:06aSANEF Announces Launch of Relief Fund for Journalists
AQ
05:06aSHS : Ekiti, UN Agency Seal U.S.$2 Billion Deal for 50,000 Homes
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Govt Plans to Improve Infrastructure as AFCON Is Postponed to 2022
AQ
05:06aMOODY : Nigerian Banks to Face Pressure With Reduced Dollar Deposit
AQ
05:05aSPORTTOTAL AG : More than just a platform: sporttotal creates its own AI-based camera system
EQ
05:04aAIRBUS : signs contract with Optus for OneSat
PU
05:04aBARCO : ClickShare Conference gets top approval ratings from global businesses
PU
05:04aCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Maturing a Material Gas Opportunity Offshore Morocco
PU
05:03aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Columbus Energy Resources Plc
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
2TOMTOM NV : Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Connected Vehicle System
3KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA : KONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Norway selects KONGSBERG's NATO Band IV Tactical Radio Link
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group